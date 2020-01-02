At the gas station today I was reminded of the news that the age to purchase tobacco was just raised to 21.
The subject of tobacco brings back memories of about 40 years ago. My father did not smoke, but chewed Day’s Work plug tobacco most of his adult life. At the time of this recollection, the age to purchase tobacco was still at 18 years, however the times were different in the early 70s. My father would pull into the Lee’s Grocery parking lot, hand me a couple of dollar bills and send me in to buy his tobacco.
This was a time when Farmington was much smaller. Most everybody knew everybody even more then than they do now. Today, the idea that a 8- to 10-year-old kid would walk into the grocery store and pick up a plug of tobacco and try to pay for it would probably occasion a call to the police and maybe even bring Division of Family Services onto the scene. Back then the cashier didn’t even bat an eye. I suppose that it is a sign of the times that we are losing the concept of community and responsibility.
I believe that raising the age is a sign of the strangeness of the times. For the last couple of decades or more, the health Nazis have been in the process of dismantling the tobacco industry as it is a hazard to the user’s health. I won’t argue with the premise, as I have seen friends and family succumb to various ailments that were the result of decades of cigarette use. The opposite side of this is where it seems that the same people are in the business of legalizing marijuana.
I was at a courthouse in another county on election night 2016. When the returns led to the passage of the amendment legalizing medical marijuana, I snidely asked the sheriff what he thought of it. Some of his answer was unprintable, but his concern was the same as mine in that this is a back door setup to legalize recreational marijuana.
You have free articles remaining.
This creates the alternate universe of removing tobacco that at its worst take those decades to damage a person’s health to promoting marijuana that immediately alters the user’s mental status and is permanently damaging the health of some of the youth in the space of months or even sooner.
In a previous life I supervised a workplace laden with users of illicit marijuana. When you experience things from my perspective of being a nonuser observing how those characters functioned (or more correctly, didn’t function), I am in no mood to listen to nonsense about how it is practically harmless. This view has been recently reinforced by an interview at Farmington High School with Dr. Ramos about the dangers of marijuana products being used in vaping devices.
For me, the only exception to this is the use of CBD products. Basically the damaging substance called THC has been almost completely removed and seems to be an effective pain reliever without the addictive side effects. The downside of this is that some of these products are packaged and marketed in a way to desperately try to “normalize” and reduce the stigma of the marijuana product itself.
Lately, I have been understanding what my parents and grandparents were talking about when they would mention that the older you get, the harder change comes. Young people have to be carded to buy tobacco products, are implicitly encouraged to use marijuana products and the Lee’s Grocery building has just been torn down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.