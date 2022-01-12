2022 legislative session begins in Jefferson City

Dear Friends,

As lawmakers, we returned to the state capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 5 for the start of the 2022 legislative session, which is the second regular session of the 101st General Assembly.

House members returned to Jefferson City with a current split of 110 Republicans, 49 Democrats, and four vacant seats. On the first day of session, two Republican members announced their resignations to pursue other interests. The resignations dropped the total number of Republicans in the House down to 108 members, which is one vote short of a veto-proof majority and for calling for emergency status bills.

Leading up to the start of the session, members have pre-filed bills at a near-record pace. Pre-filing began Dec. 1 and ended Jan. 4. In that period of time House members pre-filed 770 pieces of legislation. That number is significantly more than the 688 pre-filed bills for the 2021 session, and just six bills short of the pre-filing record of 776 that was set in 2020.

We began the session with a number of pressing issues on the table. First we need to move quickly in order to approve new congressional district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data. The maps have to be approved and signed into law in time for the August 2 primary. We also will work to approve a supplemental budget bill proposed by Gov. Parson. The governor has asked the House and Senate to have the legislation approved by Feb. 1.

As the 2022 legislative session progresses, members will also focus on a number of other important issues including the 2023 state operating budget, protections for the unborn, election integrity, protections against overly burdensome mandates, and more accountability when amending our state constitution.

Proposed congressional district map (HB 2117)

Before the New Year began, the members of the Missouri House Special Committee on Redistricting and Senate Select Committee on Redistricting jointly released their proposed changes to Missouri’s congressional district map. The map, which is treated as a legislative bill, was filed as HB 2117.

Congressional and state legislative districts are redrawn every ten years upon the completion of the census. Missouri’s congressional districts are drawn by state legislators and state legislative districts are drawn by independent, bipartisan, citizen commissions. The 2021 redistricting process has been compressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and technical delays by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The proposed congressional map strives to balance several required criteria including compliance with the Missouri and U.S. Constitutions, as well as the Voting Rights Act. The map’s districts are meant to be compact, contiguous, and equal in population. The districts adhere to the doctrine of “one person, one vote” and have preserved the cores of each existing congressional district to the greatest extent possible.

This is a constitutional map that everyday Missourians must be able to interpret. It must be passed by both the House and Senate and be drawn to achieve the greatest amount of consensus possible. It must be able to survive legislative, judicial, and public scrutiny.”

The task of creating this congressional district map required balancing the legislative process while maintaining compactness, contiguity, equal population, and preserving the existing districts’ core identities. Once finalized it goes to Gov. Parson for his signature

The proposed maps are available at the following links:

Governor Parson ends state of emergency

As 2021 came to a close, Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri's COVID-19 related state of emergency would expire and not be renewed on Dec. 31. The governor first issued an executive order (EO) declaring a state of emergency due to COVID-19 on March 13, 2020.

He said, "Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present. Over the last 22 months, we have coordinated with local, state, and private partners to mitigate COVID-19 and work towards returning to normalcy. We all now know how to best fight and prevent serious illness from this virus. The state stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency."

Gov. Parson extended the COVID-19 related state of emergency five times before issuing a final targeted executive order for health care needs in August 2021. Currently, only three of Missouri's bordering states and 20 other states in the nation have state of emergencies related to COVID-19 in place.

At one time, nearly 600 statutory and regulatory waivers were approved across Missouri state government. Since that peak, waivers have reduced by nearly 80 percent. All remaining COVID-19 related waivers authorized under EO 21-09 officially terminated on Dec. 31, 2021.

"In Missouri, we never had mandates or forced lockdowns," said the governor. "The main focus of our state of emergency was to provide regulatory flexibility to support and assist Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses and coordinate a COVID-19 response that saved lives and livelihoods. We encourage all Missourians to consider COVID-19 vaccination and to stay diligent, but we can work together to fight COVID-19 while living our normal lives. It is time to take this final step and move forward as a state."

Gov. Parson emphasized that the best method to prevent serious illness from COVID-19 is vaccination, and more and more Missourians continue choosing to get primary and booster vaccinations. In the month of December alone, more than 565,000 doses of vaccine were administered and 42 percent were part of a primary vaccine series. The governor noted that nearly 94 percent of Missourians 65 and older, the most vulnerable, have received at least one dose. More than 73 percent of Missourians 18 and older and over 62 percent of all Missourians have chosen to initiate vaccination.

I value your input on any bills moving forward. To access any information regarding the MO House of Representatives, click on www.house.mo.gov

District events

I had the pleasure of attending the grand opening of the Ste. Genevieve Learning Center. What an amazing museum located in beautiful Ste. Genevieve!

My best to all of you,

Rep. Dale Wright

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0