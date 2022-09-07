50th high school reunion

It will be exciting to see my high school classmates after 50 years. These people helped shape our acceptance of ourselves. Became the mirrors of what success and popularity looked like when we had no other measure to use.

Shared our best/worst years of growing up.

An entire lifetime has passed since the last time we’ve seen each other. We were young, one-dimensional, self-absorbed teenagers who thought we knew it all.

Back then, the superficial mattered. The right shape. Makeup. Flattering, in-style clothing. Our mannerisms told who we were and masked our insecurities with a bravado we carried to school every day.

None of us really knew any of us. We didn’t even know ourselves. We were a mimicry of our surroundings, mockingbirds of the rhetoric of the times and our naïve interpretation of life.

Those years were a whirlwind that flung us, here and there, in ever-changing, unformed sensibilities and gave little effort to the kind of really BEING we’d learn in the future.

Walking into this reunion, half-a-century later, we will see a palimpsest of human visage. The people we are now have been written over and molded by life, death, joy, disappointment, failures and achievements that have both ravaged and enhanced us.

The millions of choices we’ve made since 1972 have been right. Or wrong. Who can say. But they were ours to make, and we carry both their consequences and their blessings.

Our faces will be softer. More vulnerable. Visages of having spent a lifetime evolving into the people our choices sculpted.

But on this night, we’ll have the chance to say hello to the people who knew us WHEN. When life was simpler. When we were just starting out on this adventure of time.

This is our chance to share the continuation of our stories.

Some of our classmates will not be at the reunion. It saddens and surprised us to have lost them. Taking tomorrow for granted should be banished when the names of those friends are displayed.

We should remember them with stories and smiles; they are a part of this night, too.

When you see me at the reunion, your eyes will search my face for the young person I used to be — back when we were all filled with dreams of improbable futures. And she is still there.

Beneath this wrinkled, less-taut face. Behind the less-critical, more caring eyes. And within an older body whose choices and heredity have bestowed a plethora of physical changes.

I am the same girl you remember. And not. I have exchanged insecurity for assurance… most days. I’ve gained a self-love I so needed and a way to express myself in fulfilling ways.

But on this one night, I’m bringing that teenage girl with me. I hope your teenager will be at the reunion, too.

When we see one another, may our eyes blur a bit and see a glimpse of the people we remember from long ago.

Then, let’s look again, and listen, and see who we’ve each become.

Amazing.