A balance of sun and shade

In an effort to protect our children, we’re shutting them away in shadowy corners of well-lit controlled playing areas. Little bodies are padded and warned to be careful when trying something new.

And the joys of being a kid has been muffled by precautions that can be as detrimental to their wellbeing as many of the consequences they prevent.

When was the last time you child ran barefoot across the lawn? Scrambled up a tree without a net of arms below, ready to catch him? Flew from the back door on wings of abandon and naivete, thinking of nothing more sinister in the world outside than the thorns on Mom’s rose bushes as he bounds past?

If we continue to prune away the essential experiences of growing up, we’ll be left with little more than spindly shoots of undeveloped personalities and bodies.

Keeping children safe is a parent’s duty, to be sure, but it is also our duty to nurture them. Allowing them to be kids — giving them a few brief moments in life to just BE — that takes courage.

We must find small ways to loosen the frantic grasp of fear that clamps against our hearts and try to remember our own days of climbing trees with inevitable skinned legs. Scratching itches and catching fireflies.