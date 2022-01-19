A big, wet dose of karma

Mrs. Briggs stood before our 6th grade English class, excited and devoted to her subject. Her body was a spring-loaded mass of energy, bouncing from blackboard to book in frenetic gyrations. It was as if she had lost something and was desperate to find it.

Her lessons were lively and fun; she was one of my favorite teachers. But every kid in the room had the same anxious desire to hear the bell ring at the end of the class each day. We hunched over our desktops and kept our eyes peeled, because we knew it would happen. It ALWAYS happened to somebody.

On this day, it was my turn.

Mrs. B was praising the value of personal pronouns. It was a subject she felt strongly about. She paced the room and her lungs filled with word-sailing breath that flung perfectly pronounced syllables into the air.

“P (ersonal) P(ronouns) can really P(ack) a P(unch) when you’re sP(eaking).” I saw the spittle flying from her busy lips. Bulleting through the air like a torrential monsoon rain. Coming toward me at a velocity no face could avoid.

They all landed on my face.

The saliva splashed against my left check… I swear I could hear it make contact. I felt my pore shrink in self-defense. The wetness ran down my face and pooled at the edge of my jawline.

Gasps and giggles sailed around the room. Some titters were sympathetic, coming from those who had been targets themselves. But most of the hand-hidden, cough-camouflaged chuckles were genuinely enjoying the show.

Mrs. Briggs was just revving up. Her words peppered the air like machine gun fire. I had no time to wipe or point or even shudder. More artillery was being detonated, and no face was safe.

“P(ersonal) P(ronouns) are used to denote P(ossession)…”

Every noggin in the room ducked for cover. English books became spittle shields. Notebook paper was ripped from spiral tablets in deafening unison; held at eye level and seeing-impaired distances. Mouths clamped tightly to avoid penetration.

This was sure to be a P(articularly) messy lesson. And though I may have been the first casualty of the day, I knew others would be attacked. Our teacher had good aim and amazing trajectory power.

Mrs. Briggs’ shimmery lips dismissed us — reluctantly and wetly — when the bell finally rang. She turned away as we scrambled for the door.

Once we were in the hall, shirt sleeves raked across imaginary targets. War stories connected victim to victim like tin-can telephones on taut string. Everybody had a hilarious tale to tell.

Man! Did you see that one that landed on my paper? It made the blue lines FIZZLE!”

“My arm is burning where she got me!”

And, yes. God forgive me — I laughed right along with them. I moaned in disgust. And I wiped my hand across my face, wondering why this old lady couldn’t keep her saliva to herself.

Mrs. Briggs definitely had something wrong with her.

Well. Here I am, all grown up. I am the age Mrs. Briggs was back then. And I just spat on my own child.

“YUCK, MOM! WHAT ARE YOU DOING! YOU JUST SPIT RIGHT ON MY FACE! GROSS!”

I knew she was telling the truth. My lips were wet and the proof decorated Andrea’s forehead with tiny dots. She pursed her own lips and stared at me incredulously while scrubbing my saliva from her face.

“WHAT’S WRONG WITH YOU?”

I immediately thought of poor ‘ole Mrs. B’s personal pronouns, and I knew I was being P(unished) for making fun of her.

I wiped my mouth and shook my head at the justice of it all. It took 50+ years, but Mrs. Briggs' English lessons finally hit home with a big, wet, dose of karma.

Robin Garrison Leach is a freelance writer and columnist from Quincy, Illinois."Robin Writes" is published in numerous Missouri and Illinois newspapers. Contact her at robingarrisonleach@gmail.com.

