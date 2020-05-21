A busy week at the State Capitol

Dear Friends,
It was a very long and busy last week at the State Capitol as we concluded the final week of the legislative session. In the midst of a shortened legislative session due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many things changed, including how we were able to legislate.
With little time left, many bills were forced into becoming carriers of several bills, as omnibus legislative bills proved to be the way to advance several pieces of legislation in our time constraints. That process proved to be a tough one on many of our members, and several times, I was faced with a decision of voting for or against large omnibus bills with many very good pieces of legislation on it - legislation that was needed for the people of Missouri.
Some of those bills meant voting for pieces of legislation that I did not always agree with, and as a result, I had to make a decision: whether the good parts were so important that I could vote for the entire bill. Sometimes, that meant pressing the red button and voting against. Other times, the green button prevailed. In the end, I — and my colleagues — did our best to approve measures that we thought would best serve you, our constituents, while trying to navigate the new challenges presented to us by the coronavirus pandemic.
We were able to pass several important bills this last week of session; workforce development legislation, much-needed reforms for our state’ foster care system, protection for victims of sexual assault and new tools to combat drug trafficking.
One of the bills passed this week was SJR 38. This resolution, approved by majorities in both the House and the Senate, is in response to Clean Missouri (Amendment 1), which was passed in the last general election as an ethics measure. That measure was passed and sold to limit lobbyist gifts to $5. In my time with the legislature, I’ve voted twice to take that gift ban to $0. But that measure was also used to change our redistricting process. It took a compact district down to the 6th factor used when making districts, and uses things such as putting as close as possible as many from each party and racial and ethnic makeup of the state.
I believe Clean Missouri will create long string districts, splitting up towns, cities and counties, so that counties such as St Francois County could have four or five representatives that come from districts stretching all the way to St Louis.
SJR 38 would not Do away with Clean Missouri, but instead puts the issue back on the ballot for our citizens to tell us if this is what they really want. It will be our responsibility to educate everyone and see if they agree. If you have any questions relating to SJR 38, please call my office at 573-751-2317.
Ethics and Redistricting Reform (SJR 38) – This proposed constitutional amendment will allow voters to decide if they want to strengthen ethics reforms that were passed in 2018, and create a redistricting plan that is designed to keep communities intact. If approved by voters, the change to the state constitution would ban all lobbyist gifts and create stricter campaign contribution limits for state Senate candidates. The plan would authorize the existing Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commissions to prepare new redistricting plans for the state Senate and House of Representatives.
I had filed several bills at the beginning of this legislative session and I was able to see three of those bills make it through during this last week of session. On Thursday, HB 1696 was passed along with a number of conveyance matters grouped together in a legislative package titled HB 1330. This is my bill that relates to Farmington’s Industrial Park. This bill assures a clean title for all the companies currently in the Farmington Industrial Park and for all companies locating there in the future. HB 1898, known as the drone bill was the very last bill that was passed on the last day of Session. HB 1898 will regulate the use of drones over our correctional facilities, municipal and county jails and over open air stadiums. Also passed out of the House on Friday was HB 1698 authorizes the county commission in all noncharter counties to promulgate reasonable regulations concerning the use of county property.
Additional key pieces of legislation given final approval by the General Assembly include:
Fresh Start Act (HB 2046) – The act will allow prior offenders who have served their time to integrate more effectively back into society by providing a path to meaningful work without arbitrary discrimination. This important criminal justice reform will allow those who have paid their debt to society to make a positive impact in their communities.
Expanded Workforce Act (HB 2046) – The act will expand Missouri’s recognition of apprenticeships as a path to licensure and work. It will allow apprentices to obtain industry licenses as part of an apprenticeship. According to recent reports, Missouri reached 10,000 new registered apprenticeships in 2019, becoming second in the nation for new apprenticeships. The state also ranked second in number of apprenticeships competed in 2019.
Protections for Victims of Sexual Assault (SB 569) – The legislation would give victims of sexual assault access to a secure electronic tracking system for their Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) kits. With this, victims would be able to track the status of their kit throughout the legal process.
Protecting Children (HB 1414) – The General Assembly passed legislation to make much-needed improvements to the state’s foster care system. The legislation is meant to better protect young people by modernizing the system and making it more accountable, as well as making the data in the system more transparent. The legislation will give mental health and child care professionals the tools they need to better serve the needs of children. It puts in place a comprehensive risk-assessment tool for social workers that will help them determine whether children should stay in the home or be removed. It also works to spare foster children from the hardship of having to appear in court unless the judge and family support team feel it is in the best interests of the child.
Improving Public Safety (SB 600) – The legislature gave final approval to a bill meant to address the issue of violent crime in Missouri. The legislation increases the prison terms for the offense of armed criminal action. It also increases the minimum prison term for an individual convicted of armed criminal action if the individual unlawfully possesses a firearm. Additionally, the bill increases the penalty for unlawful possession of a firearm. The bill creates the offense of vehicle hijacking, which is committed when an individual knowingly uses or threatens the use of physical force upon another individual to seize or attempt to seize possession or control of a vehicle. It also creates the Missouri Criminal Street Gangs Prevention Act.
Combating Drug Trafficking (HB 1896) – The bill would increase penalties for trafficking the dangerous drug fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and the use of which can easily result in overdoses. The bill would make it a Class B felony to knowingly distribute, make, or attempt to distribute or make, more than 10 milligrams of fentanyl or its derivatives. Making or distributing 20 or more milligrams would be a Class A felony.
Medical Marijuana Reforms (HB 1896 and HB 1682) – Legislation approved this session will require individuals affiliated with licensed or certified medical marijuana facilities to submit fingerprints to the Highway Patrol for a state and federal criminal background check. The state constitution requires the state health department to verify these individuals have not committed a disqualifying felony, but the legislation was necessary to give the department access to the FBI’s national fingerprint database. The bill would also prohibit the sale of edible marijuana-infused products that are designed, produced, or marketed in a manner to appeal to persons under 18 years of age, including candies, gummies, lollipops, cotton candy, or products in the shape of a human, animal, or fruit.
Vaping Ban for Schools (HB 1682) – The General Assembly approved legislation to ban vaping in public schools. The bill specifies that no person can use vapor products in any indoor area of a public elementary or secondary school building or on school buses. The bill does allow school boards to set policies on permissible uses of vapor products in any other non-classroom or non-student occupant facility or outdoor school grounds.
Legal Climate Reform (SB 591) - The legislation will reform Missouri’s legal climate by stopping the abuse of the state’s punitive damage system. The original intent of the punitive damage system was to punish and deter a small number of defendants who exhibit the worst type of conduct. Today, Missouri’s system instead is used to put pressure on businesses to agree to huge payouts. Supporters say the bill provides a balanced and fair solution that does not eliminate punitive damages, but ensures they are only awarded in appropriate cases.
Mail-In Voting (SB 631) – In order to protect the health of citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the General Assembly approved legislation that would allow voting by mail for the 2020 elections. The bill expands the existing absentee ballot system to allow absentee ballots for those who are in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting COVID-19. The bill also allows any registered voter to cast a mail-in ballot during 2020. Voters would request a mail-in ballot from their local election authority. Voters using the mail-in ballot option would need to have their ballot notarized.
Local Government Transparency (HB 1854) – Legislation that received final approval from the General Assembly is meant to improve transparency by providing public access to local government expenditure data. The bill would create a database that allows taxpayers to search expenditures and payments received and made by counties and municipalities. It would create the Missouri Local Government Expenditure Database, which would be an easy to use, downloadable database housed on the Missouri Accountability Portal.
Property Tax Fairness (SB 676) – The legislation would protect Missourians from being blindsided with dramatic property assessment increases. The bill is meant to provide citizens with a reasonable timetable to appeal increases in assessed value. The bill would clarify deadlines and guarantee that taxpayers will always have at least a month to appeal an assessment increase. The legislation also provides additional protections to homeowners against abusive assessments. The bill requires county assessors to conduct a physical inspection of real estate prior to increasing a property’s assessment more than 15 percent. It also shifts the burden of establishing higher property values to assessors.
Income Tax Exemption for Stimulus Payments (SB 676) – Legislation that is meant to protect Missourians’ stimulus payments from state income tax. The stimulus payments are not subject to federal income taxes, and the change approved by the General Assembly would enact a similar policy for Missouri tax law.
Recognition for Veterans (SB 656) – Legislation approved by the General Assembly seeks to recognize the contributions of the state’s veterans. The bill would designate August 19 of each year as Honor Guard Appreciation Day. June 6 of each year would be Ghost Army Recognition Day. The bill also designates the 22nd day of each month as Buddy Check 22 Day to encourage citizens to check in on veterans and to raise awareness of the problem of suicide facing military personnel. Additionally, the bill creates the Meritorious Service Medal special license plate and the Central Missouri Honor Flight special license plate. The bill also exempts Purple Heart special license plates from vehicle registration fees for the first set of plates issued. The bill also requires the Missouri Veterans' Commission to seek out business organizations that are interested in hiring veterans for available job opportunities.
Expanding Access to Broadband (HB 1768) – A bill approved during the 2020 legislative session is meant to bring access to broadband internet to the nearly 1 million Missourians who do not have it. Missouri currently ranks 41st in the nation in broadband access and 49th in speed. The legislation would help to keep vital funds to expand access to broadband internet in the state. It would enable the Department of Economic Development to legally seek to have any funds that would otherwise be returned to the federal government to be retained in Missouri and awarded to other eligible qualified Missouri broadband providers. The bill also allows community and neighborhood improvement districts to partner with broadband providers to construct or improve facilities to provide service to the unserved and underserved. Additionally, it expands the sunset on the Missouri broadband fund until 2027, and the sunset for deploying 5G until 2025.
A complete list of all bills passed will be mailed out in the next few weeks. If you have any questions on any of the bills that were passed or if you need any assistance on any other state matters, please give my office a call at 573-751-2317.
Missouri State Parks will modify operations at five state parks to address overcrowding and concerns regarding public safety. The modifications, including the temporary closure of four of Missouri’s state parks and partial closure of one additional park, go into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 2, and are scheduled to continue until April 30. For full information regarding the modifications, click Missouri State Parks modifies operations to address overcrowding
St. Joe State Park off-road vehicle riding area reopens May 18
Missouri State Parks, a division of the Department of Natural Resources, today announced the reopening of the off-road vehicle riding area at St. Joe State Park on Monday, May 18. This is part of the agency’s continued efforts to return to normal operations in conjunction with Governor Mike Parson’s “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan.
To ensure proper social distancing, park visitors will need to purchase same-day ORV permits online before arriving at the park.
Beginning Monday, May 18, daily ORV permits must be purchased online at mostateparks.com. Permits can be purchased for same-day use only. The capacity of ORV permits sold will be limited to allow space for proper social distancing in the riding area and the staging area parking lot.
For the riders’ convenience, the required six-foot staffed orange flags will be available for purchase by credit or debit card only at the park office.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.
If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact moparks@dnr.mo.gov.
I am back home working in the district and looking forward to visiting and attending meetings and events that are being held.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my office via phone call or by email to mike.henderson@house.mo.gov.
It is my honor and my duty to to represent the citizens of the 117th district.
This report was filed Jan. 5, 2018
