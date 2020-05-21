A busy week at the State Capitol

I had filed several bills at the beginning of this legislative session and I was able to see three of those bills make it through during this last week of session. On Thursday, HB 1696 was passed along with a number of conveyance matters grouped together in a legislative package titled HB 1330. This is my bill that relates to Farmington’s Industrial Park. This bill assures a clean title for all the companies currently in the Farmington Industrial Park and for all companies locating there in the future. HB 1898, known as the drone bill was the very last bill that was passed on the last day of Session. HB 1898 will regulate the use of drones over our correctional facilities, municipal and county jails and over open air stadiums. Also passed out of the House on Friday was HB 1698 authorizes the county commission in all noncharter counties to promulgate reasonable regulations concerning the use of county property.