A deliberative approach on violent crime

The special session called by Gov. Parson officially began on Monday, July 27. Last week the Missouri Senate approved an omnibus bill (SB 1) that contained all six provisions the governor asked the legislature to pass. While the original plan was for the House to take up and pass the bill this week, the governor expanded his call as a House committee was considering his original proposal. The committee finished its hearing without passing the bill, and House leadership then met to discuss the best way to advance the governor’s expanded plan.

Rather than try to add the new provision to the bill passed by the Senate, House leadership decided Missouri citizens would be better served by ceasing work on SB 1 and starting the process over with individual bills for each provision requested by the governor.

Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr, Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, and Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo issued a statement saying, “In an effort to protect the integrity of the lawmaking process, and to ensure these important issues are thoroughly vetted, we intend to simplify the process with single-subject bills so we can focus on the merits of each bill individually to produce legislation that makes our streets and neighborhoods safer.