A deliberative approach on violent crime

In the past Capitol Report I discussed initiative petitions and how a small number of people could get an issue placed on the ballot, and how small percentage of voters could change our constitution.
Amendment two that we voted on in primary only passed in 9 out of 114 counties in the state. District 144 opposed the amendment with approximately 64% of the voters saying, NO. As you might imagine, nine of the larger counties in the State supported the measure.
In our district, voters opposed the measure by 52% in Iron County, 64% in Wayne County, 64% in Reynolds County, and 74% in Washington County. The Legislature will now have to find a way to fund this expansion, and it will undoubtedly cause cuts in other areas, especially with our current economic downturn.
Missouri House to take deliberative approach
Lawmakers continue to work toward a legislative solution that will help stem the rising tide of violent crime in Missouri, but this week the members of the Missouri House decided to hit the reset button on the special session called by the governor. Members of the General Assembly will now spend the next few weeks carefully considering the individual components of a plan put forth by the governor to make Missouri communities safer.
The special session called by Gov. Parson officially began on Monday, July 27. Last week the Missouri Senate approved an omnibus bill (SB 1) that contained all six provisions the governor asked the legislature to pass. While the original plan was for the House to take up and pass the bill this week, the governor expanded his call as a House committee was considering his original proposal. The committee finished its hearing without passing the bill, and House leadership then met to discuss the best way to advance the governor’s expanded plan.
Rather than try to add the new provision to the bill passed by the Senate, House leadership decided Missouri citizens would be better served by ceasing work on SB 1 and starting the process over with individual bills for each provision requested by the governor.
Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr, Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, and Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo issued a statement saying, “In an effort to protect the integrity of the lawmaking process, and to ensure these important issues are thoroughly vetted, we intend to simplify the process with single-subject bills so we can focus on the merits of each bill individually to produce legislation that makes our streets and neighborhoods safer.
Given the fact the governor expanded the call as one of our committees was considering the bill he originally proposed, we think it’s important to take a step back and give additional thought and attention to each part of the plan. This will provide a more deliberative process that will allow us to craft the kind of policy that will better protect Missourians from the scourge of violent crime.”
The individually-filed bills in the House will contain provisions requested by the governor that will:
• Eliminate the residency requirement for St. Louis law enforcement so long as the officer lives within an hour of the city. It would also prohibit requiring any public safety employee for the city of St. Louis to be a resident of the city.
• Require the court to determine if a juvenile should be certified for trial as an adult for the offense of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
• Allow certain statements to be admissible in court that would otherwise not be allowed under current statute.
• Create the Pretrial Witness Protection Fund.
• Modify the offense of endangering the welfare of a child for a person who encourages a child to engage in any weapons offense.
• Increase the penalty for a person who knowingly sells or delivers any firearm to a child less than 18 years of age without the consent of the child’s parent or guardian.
• Address the backlog of murder cases in St. Louis by authorizing the attorney general to prosecute the offense of murder in the first or second degree, as well as any other offense that was part of the same course of conduct, in the City of St. Louis.
The bills being considered by the House will receive committee hearings the week of Monday, August 17. The bills are then tentatively scheduled to be debated on the House floor on August 24 and 25. Bills that receive House approval will then move to the Senate for consideration.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112. Please do not contact me via social media. These messages are easy to overlook and may not be responded to in a timely manner.
