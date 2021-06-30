A farmer's best friend

American farmers have many tools that help enrich them with advancements and improvements, but for many farmers and ranchers, they are lost without their furry, four-legged farm hands. A farm dog’s purpose is to provide companionship, protection, and a helping hand for its owner. Their diligence and reliability greatly contribute to making sure farmers are safely putting food on our plates. Farm dogs have been contributing to farmers’ success for centuries.

Each year, the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) hosts the Farm Dog of the Year contest. The 2021 AFBF Farm Dog of the Year was an Australian Shepherd named Bindi. Bindi is a cattle dog on a dairy farm who nearly saved her owner’s life not long ago when she was pinned against the head gates while sorting heifers. If it weren’t for Bindi, her owner would have been severely injured that day in the cattle pen. This is just one of many stories that show how significant these canine companions are to the agriculture industry.