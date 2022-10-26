A fowl deed

I love birds. The wild birds. The ones who often wake us in the mornings with their twittering and tweeting. The birds that build sturdy nests in trees and bushes and perch companionably on power lines and treetops. Those birds. The ones who behave as birds were made to behave.

I do not like their distant cousins: the more domesticated chickens, ducks, geese, swans and such. You can’t trust them. They look innocent and charming but don’t let those fluffy little bodies fool you as they pace, strut, waddle or loll decoratively around lawns and parks. Never turn your back on them!

I speak from a couple of personal experiences that involved running afoul of ill-tempered fowls.

The first time occurred when I was about eight years old. My dad and my aunt Tillie (known as ‘Auntie’) raised chickens in a good size lot behind the barn at the old Liberty Street home place. One year dad bought a hatch of new young chicks, and the store had a pair of Sebright Bantams: one hen and a rooster. Assured that they were sweet-tempered and friendly with humans and other chickens, Dad decided it would be nice to have them for my cousin Gloria and me to raise.

Now, Bantams are about one-fourth to one-half the size of a regular chicken, but they don’t care. In fact, they don’t even seem to realize it. Our Sebright Bantams were mottled shades of brown, tan and black. The little hen (Gloria’s) was calm and sweet as advertised. The rooster (mine) turned out to be the Rottweiler of chickens. He was an ace flyer and soon found the top of a fence post was a great perch from where he could monitor all activities and spot any intruders. These, we came to learn, included humans, dogs, cats, squirrels and even the large groundhog that lived under the barn. He was okay with chickens.

My good dog Jack and I had been playing in the backyard yard one afternoon and were making our way casually back to the house for water and possibly a grape jelly sandwich for me. Without a thought, we walked by the chicken yard where my little Banty rooster was keeping vigil as usual on a high fence post. Bad mistake!

The next thing I knew, I was hit on the back by a furious brown feathery ball with sharp spikes. I yelled, knocked my attacker off and took off at light speed for the house, thinking Jack would protect me. I was about halfway up the drive when Jack passed me and didn’t look back. I chanced a look over my shoulder to see Banty running right behind us with a determined “Death to the invaders!” gleam in his eyes.

I made it to the front porch and jumped up on the swing, only to find traitor dog Jack cowering in a corner, trying to imitate a flowerpot. I was beginning to think Banty had given up the chase when he came waddling up the steps and onto the porch, searching for his prey.

I was still yelling for help as he spotted me and began strutting toward me. Obviously, he had unfinished business and no intention of backing down. I was trapped and terrified!

Just as Banty started shaking out his wings, preparing to launch himself at me, Auntie came hurrying out the front door wielding her trusty broom. She took a vicious swing at Banty that knocked him beak over bottom. Unbelievably, he was able to get up and turned with full intentions of attacking the broom. He was quickly dissuaded from that by another good whack that ended the fight and, ultimately, one Bantam rooster. I did not mourn his demise.

Details of my encounter with a fiendish goose will be related at another time. Needless to say, it was another foul deed, indeed and may be the reason fried or roasted chicken is my favorite meal.