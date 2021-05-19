A funny thing happened...

I’m sure everyone has them; those silly, sometimes hilarious, spontaneous occurrences that you’ve encountered in the past that just suddenly pop up in your mind and make you laugh again. I have an entire memory file of them under “Blues Cures.” And they are.
Both my mom’s and my dad’s families loved to laugh. I grew up hearing laughter whenever any of them came to visit — which was often. Experiencing a “case of the sillies” was a common occurrence.
Mom’s brother and sister-in-law were both great laughers, as was my mom. Mom and Uncle Bob were hooters, and Aunt Lu furnished a good backup with her soprano giggle. If my Aunt Ethel was also there, she provided the rhythm section with a closed-mouth snicker and shaking shoulders.
One summer afternoon they were all sitting on the front porch with my cousin Gloria and a friend who had stopped by, sharing iced tea and stories. The stories got funnier and funnier and the hoots and laughter louder and louder. The laughter stopped suddenly when a stern-faced neighbor appeared on the porch steps. Holding out an egg carton he seriously said, “I heard all of the cackling and thought I’d come see if I could get this filled.” Loud whoops, hoots, snorts and screams of laughter followed this announcement led by the neighbor who quickly joined the party.
A mental image I’ll always remember is of one Sunday afternoon when my then-husband had gone fishing with a friend. Two or three yours later, I was sitting in the living room when they returned. My husband Ken said not a word but went straight into the kitchen. His buddy Herb was shaking with silent laughter when he sat down across from me. I sent him my “what’s going on” look and he pointed to Ken’s retreating back and then to his own forehead, still laughing. I noticed Ken’s ball cap was perched at an unusual angle on his head and a bit of white bandage peeked out below. Finally, Herb collected himself enough to haltingly tell the story.
They had been fishing on a lake when Ken got his lure caught on something — a normal event when he fished — and he was flipping the rod to get the lure loose, when it came sailing back and caught him in the forehead. Between spasms of laughter, Herb explained that he tried to get the hook out, but it was too firmly embedded. They went back to shore, got the car and headed for the nearest town and doctor. This is where in the telling Herb completely lost it. The embedded lure was a rooster tail, so every time Herb would ask Ken anything, Ken would shake his head and the rooster tail lure would swing back and forth. I’m surprised Herb didn’t wreck the car as he was laughing so hard by the time they found a doctor who removed the hook, and treated and bandaged the wound. Ken never talked about it and Herb never stop talking and laughing about it.
One of my personal most embarrassing and hilarious moments came while on a plane. I was flying from Colorado to St. Louis on a full flight sitting between two seatmates. Fortunately, neither of them was overly large, so we managed without too much bumping of elbows or discomfort. The stewardess served a beverage and snack shortly after we were airborne — drink of your choice and a bag of peanuts. I’ve never liked trying to open those small, cellophane bags that are sealed tighter and more intricately than Scrooge’s wallet. This time was even more frustrating as, I suppose, the air pressure had caused my bag of nuts to swell to the size of a tightly blown balloon.
No matter how I picked, pulled or, finally, chewed on a corner of it, the bag stayed firmly closed. In frustration I finally simply slammed my hands together on the inflated bag. Well, it opened — with a tremendous bang as peanuts flew everywhere. I was so startled I just sat there holding the tatters of the bag with peanuts all over me and those seated around me. I recalled distantly hearing a few startled screams and noticed many people in nearby seats were ducking. Even worse, a very irate stewardess was standing near my seat glaring at me.
Seems my exploding bag sounded like a gun being fired, which upset the pilot, the crew and the other passengers. Everyone was staring at me and glaring, except my two seatmates who were laughing uncontrollably as they shook peanuts from their hair and clothing. I held up the remnants of the destroyed bag and sheepishly said, “I couldn’t get it opened.” A replacement snack was not offered, except by the man sitting next to me who, with a grin, held out a handful of nuts he had salvaged from his clothing. I purposely didn’t fly that airline again for a while.
Without a doubt the funniest spontaneous comment I ever heard came when a friend and I were standing on a deck of a riverside restaurant on the Sacramento River watching a boating party dock. With them was a lovely female Golden Retriever who obviously was a fairly recent mother. They came up on the deck beside us and I commented on how pretty their dog was and asked how many pups she had.
“Four," came the reply, "and the dad lives near here.”
“You had her bred to another 'golden' here?” I asked.
The man replied, “Oh no, he wasn’t any particular breed. It was just a 'sperm' of the moment thing.”
You never know when you’re going to meet someone with a quick and funny comeback, or witness or be a part of one of life’s spontaneous quirky moments that will tickle your funny bone for years to come. But treasure them — they are all gifts from the universe.
I can’t wait to encounter the next funny thing to happen as I continue on my stumbling journey down my personal "yellow brick road." Life would be so flat without them.