A funny thing happened...

They had been fishing on a lake when Ken got his lure caught on something — a normal event when he fished — and he was flipping the rod to get the lure loose, when it came sailing back and caught him in the forehead. Between spasms of laughter, Herb explained that he tried to get the hook out, but it was too firmly embedded. They went back to shore, got the car and headed for the nearest town and doctor. This is where in the telling Herb completely lost it. The embedded lure was a rooster tail, so every time Herb would ask Ken anything, Ken would shake his head and the rooster tail lure would swing back and forth. I’m surprised Herb didn’t wreck the car as he was laughing so hard by the time they found a doctor who removed the hook, and treated and bandaged the wound. Ken never talked about it and Herb never stop talking and laughing about it.