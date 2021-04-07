A history of cancel culture

Let’s jump 100 years, to the 1950s and '60s. There were still plenty, especially in the South, who were just as racist as the 19th Century. Then there were those who believed Jim Crow was wrong and Black Americans should have the same rights as Whites, but still occasionally told a racist joke or used the N-word because it was still acceptable in polite society. Finally, there were even those represented by the character Matt Drayton in the 1967 movie "Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?"

The Draytons were a well-off liberal white family who had taught their daughter that all forms of racism were wrong and everyone should be treated equally. They were offended by the N-word. Yet things changed when their daughter brought home her Black fiancé from college. Suddenly her parents faced an internal moral dilemma of what they always believed and what their new reality was.

I am grateful for the MeToo movement. It's about time we stood up for the treatment of women. The behavior towards women in the workplace in the '50s and '60s is despicable, yet it was accepted then and, in some ways, celebrated today. The extremely popular show "Mad Men" has won awards. As depicted, sexually harassing women just seemed part of a normal workday, yet today the entire firm would be under investigation, as it should be. What do we do with the Don Drapers of today?