A husband without scents

He hesitated a minute or two before answering, and I watched his face take on the expression of a kid who is called to the board to answer a question he doesn’t understand.

Finally, the light bulb went off in his head. I almost heard it snap on. He smiled and his “this is a test” tense body relaxed under the covers.

In the “we’re home so I don’t have to sound intelligent” grammar I’ve listened to for decades, he announced his conclusion. Here it is, verbatim:

“WELL, WE AIN’T BEEN ANYPLACE MUCH SINCE CHRISTMAS. I’M SAVIN’ IT FOR A SPECIAL OCCASION.”

I spent a few incredulous moments considering his logic. My thoughts careened against my head like poison-tipped arrows:

Okay. What special occasion would that be? Going INTO McDonald's instead of through the drive-thru? I’m sure the boy with the ring through his lower lip would appreciate that manly aroma...

Maybe he’s saving his English Leather for the quarterly appointment with the lady at Miracle Ear, to clean and check his hearing aids. I can imagine how it might go:

“Mr. Leach! Your hearing aids seem fine, but your aroma is divine! I so appreciate a scented ear.”