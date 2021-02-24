A living example of true love

Last Sunday we celebrated Valentine’s Day, the holiday dedicated to love. The following day, Feb. 15, my good friends Gail and Opal celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. On Valentine’s Day this sweet couple allowed me the honor of having a delightful conversation with them about their long marriage.
They shared many wonderful stories. I laughed out loud upon hearing Opal’s story of Gail’s first visit. When she opened the door, he kissed her… then ran. I smiled when I heard how following their wedding, friends pursued their taxi. Only after the driver swung through a taxi garage did they elude their mischievous friends.
One of Opal’s most treasured memories happened when they were dating. She had a job that required her to work till late at night. Gail was concerned for her safety and would show up to accompany her home before returning to his house and going back to bed. This was when Opal realized he would always look out for her.
It is obvious this couple has great respect for each other and are completely committed to one another. On their anniversary they enjoyed time with family and friends who were eager to celebrate but did not fully understand why everyone was making a fuss over them. They assumed it would be just another day with each other.
Today far too many marry for “better or worse”, but not for the long haul, so it is refreshing to see a couple who has honored each other and their wedding vows for 75 years. Their love story is worth writing about on this significant milestone in their relationship.
To anyone paying attention, Opal and Gail are still very much in love. I believe it is the kind of love described by the Apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians 13. He defined love this way, “Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. It does not demand its own way. It is not irritable, and it keeps no record of being wronged. It does not rejoice about injustice but rejoices whenever the truth wins out. Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance.” (1 Corinthians 13:4-7, NLT)
Mature love is less about how love makes you feel— it is about being committed to each other. In short, love is being patient and kind. It is about doing our best not to be irritable. It is about celebrating love in the good times and more importantly persevering during the tough times. This is the love Paul described and Gail and Opal have demonstrated for 75 years. This kind of love, “…endures through every circumstance."