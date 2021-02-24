A living example of true love

Last Sunday we celebrated Valentine’s Day, the holiday dedicated to love. The following day, Feb. 15, my good friends Gail and Opal celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. On Valentine’s Day this sweet couple allowed me the honor of having a delightful conversation with them about their long marriage.

They shared many wonderful stories. I laughed out loud upon hearing Opal’s story of Gail’s first visit. When she opened the door, he kissed her… then ran. I smiled when I heard how following their wedding, friends pursued their taxi. Only after the driver swung through a taxi garage did they elude their mischievous friends.

One of Opal’s most treasured memories happened when they were dating. She had a job that required her to work till late at night. Gail was concerned for her safety and would show up to accompany her home before returning to his house and going back to bed. This was when Opal realized he would always look out for her.

It is obvious this couple has great respect for each other and are completely committed to one another. On their anniversary they enjoyed time with family and friends who were eager to celebrate but did not fully understand why everyone was making a fuss over them. They assumed it would be just another day with each other.