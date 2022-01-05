A look back at 2021 and a look ahead to 2022

As 2021 comes to a close, it’s hard to believe the year has passed in what seems like the blink of an eye. These final moments of the year offer us an opportunity to reflect on the past 12 months and the triumphs and tribulations that came along with them. We also have the opportunity to look ahead to a new year with all the promise and potential the future holds.

We all know 2021 had its share of challenges. COVID-19 continued to have a significant impact on Missourians in all parts of the state. The governor and the legislature strived to take a balanced approach to the pandemic by giving families the resources they needed to stay safe and healthy while also encouraging personal responsibility. We also fought against crippling mandates that infringe upon the personal freedoms and liberties of Missouri’s citizens.

The result of our approach led to more than 3.25 million Missourians being vaccinated, including extremely high vaccination rates for the state’s most vulnerable populations. We focused on keeping our citizens safe without forcing mandates and shutdowns that would bankrupt our businesses and put Missourians out of work. I’m proud to say the state’s response to the pandemic has been successful in minimizing the spread of the virus while also keeping businesses open and Missouri citizens gainfully employed.

Now as we recover as a state from the pandemic, Missouri remains well ahead of many other states. Our state’s economy continues to see healthy growth and the state’s revenue projections appear to be on track to provide adequate funding for the state budget. Missouri’s jobless rate also continues to drop and is now back to pre-COVID levels. The most recent numbers show that Missouri is at 3.5 percent unemployment, which is well below the national rate of 4.2 percent.

Legislatively, 2021 was a good year for Missourians, especially young people in the state. The House and Senate passed legislation that provides new resources to help foster families and adoptive parents. We also created new laws to protect young people from abuse as well as ensure newborns aren’t subjected to dangerous environments. The 2021 session also focused on bills that protect the Second Amendment rights of Missourians, provides additional support to law enforcement, prevents government overreach into our lives, and supports the continued development of Missouri’s workforce.

As Missouri turns the page to 2022, we are set to return to work as a legislature on January 5. We will begin our work with a focus on approving new congressional district maps, which is a process that happens once each decade when the new U.S. Census information is released. The legislature will also focus on a number of other important issues during the 2022 session including the state operating budget, protections for the unborn, election integrity, school accountability and transparency, and protections against overly burdensome mandates.

2021 was a year where we experienced both highs and lows and once again affirmed the strong spirit and perseverance as Missourians. Missouri families faced tough times but stayed strong and optimistic. As the legislature returns to work in 2022, we will work hard to provide commonsense solutions that will continue to make Missouri an ideal place to work, live, and raise a family.

Happy New Year!

Dale

