A lots happening in Jefferson City

Greetings Friends!

This week I will be heading back to Jefferson City to finish the special session and to have our annual veto session. The Senate has sent bills back to the House that were addressed in special session and changes made.

Governor extends remote notarization order

As Missourians continue to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, the state is working to ensure citizens can get important documents notarized without the need for in-person contact. Gov. Mike Parson recently signed an executive order that will continue support for remote notary services and suspend personal appearance requirements.

In signing the new order, Parson said, “It is important that we continue to remove barriers and keep Missourians moving forward during this time. This Executive Order will help ensure that Missourians can still safely sign estate planning documents such as a wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and self-proving affidavits without placing themselves, their notary, or any other individuals at risk.”