We may step outside one day, and the scent of lilacs will stun our minds back to a time we hadn’t thought of in decades.

God winked as he made us and gave us an unending link between smells and memories. This pathway to memories, dotted with bursts of scents that would go otherwise unnoticed by others, surprise and transport us to our past in vivid detail.

Spring and summer hold many of these memory-smells. The smell of newly-mown grass may take you to the time of push mowers and sweaty chores. Honeysuckle — that invasive plant we now cut back and curse — emits a scent that reminds us of playing along wild borders of neglected fields.

When I smell an iris, I am standing along the road, waiting for the bus to kindergarten. Mom’s iris plot is tall with flowers that tickle my leg and wave goodbye as I climb up the bus steps.

Rain on window screens bubbles a rusty scent, and I remember tracing Etch-A-Sketch pictures along the wet webbing with my finger as I watched from inside my bedroom.

The dirt in my yard, straining to produce grass and weeds and perennial shoots, is a changeable catalyst for evoking times past. Dry and powdery, I smell the smoky dust that covered my bare feet and packed between my toes when I pounded along a self-made path from the front door of our house to the swing set around back.

I ran along gravelly roads with soles toughened through days of conditioning and barely registered the shards of rocks wedged between puffs of rain-starved soil.

And mud! The best personality of dirt. Messy, gloopy, and glorious in its texture… the smell of it after a rain shower immediately tempts me to be that girl who flung off her always-pink flip-flops and slapped her feet into puddle after puddle.

Dots of dried mud freckled my ankles, and confessed my dirty sins to Mom, who pretended to care that her daughter was ‘tracking in all that mess.’

She had her own memories of puddles, I’ll bet.

My best friend and I made whistles from grass blades and held them to our lips between taut fists. The odor of the grass sailed into our brains as we blew and still reminds me of a time when the music of life and the ease of friendship were so effortless to create.

Freshly-washed sheets flapping on a clothesline doesn’t just sound like a memory; the odor of water against cotton takes me to days of running through their shade and smelling the powdered detergent whose unforgettable scent would lull me to sleep that night.

Lilacs. My mother’s favorite. I have a few bushes in my yard, and every spring, I watch for the moment those purple buds pop into a color I consider God’s best hue.

I walk toward the clumps of newly-burst beauty on older legs and lean toward one whose flowers are the most purple. I cup my hands on either side, as if holding my mother’s soft cheeks, and fill my lungs with the smell that says her name to my heart.

In moments, I am a little girl with a mom whose arms are overflowing with lilac cuttings. She is rushing to the house to fill a vase with water: ‘They won’t last long — we have to hurry!’

The smell sails past, and I skip along to catch up. Mom is just ahead, carrying a memory that will last forever, and I thank God for the gift of yesterdays swirling in smells.

Take a journey back to yesterdays, all just a scent away.