A rich and satisfying life

In October 2020, the Wheatly Institution released a comprehensive study of 16,474 individuals titled, “Religion in the Home.” The study was conducted in 11 countries, located in North and South America, Europe and Australia. The report focused on how practicing one’s faith can dramatically impact believers’ lives.

The report contrasted the lives of those who are very secular, with those who are most serious about faith. In this study the word “secular” describes individuals who over the course of a year never attend a worship service, nor engage in private spiritual practices, like reading scripture or praying. It compared them with those who are most serious about their faith, meaning they attend a religious service at least weekly and engaged in daily study and prayer as a family. Should you want to explore the study in more depth the full report is available at https://wheatley.byu.edu/religion-in-the-home.