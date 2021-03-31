A small-town veterinarian

This is part two of a two-part column. Part one, "Life mirrors fiction," appeared in the March 17th issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Dudley Putz, newly graduated DVM, first met Dr. Wayne Sheets, when he took a test to receive a license to practice in Missouri. Dr. Sheets, the owner of a well-established animal clinic in Farmington, was also a member of the Missouri Veterinary Examining Board. It was his task to administer tests and interview prospective licensees — Dudley Pautz being among them.
At that time Missouri was working to eliminate bovine brucellosis, a disease in bovine feet that was highly contagious. Since this involved testing all cattle herds throughout the state plus the regular veterinary work, this created a demand for good help. Dr. Sheets was among those established veterinarians who was looking for a capable associate and — following Dudley’s interview, promptly offered him the position — which was accepted.
Dudley’s first impression of the area where he would live and work, was one of some trepidation. “I remember my first trip to Farmington traveling down the former Highway 67 and seeing the many trailer homes and derelict cars along the road and I was wondering what in the world I’d gotten myself into!” He said he was quite relieved when he finally reached Farmington to find it an attractive and prosperous-appearing community.
Dudley found Dr. Sheets, Jack Clay, the clinic’s amiable veterinary technician, and Mrs. Florence McCoy, the clinic’s receptionist and overseer of scheduling and the whereabouts of the doctors, all friendly, helpful, and willing mentors for the new associate. They in turn, were impressed by his low-key, but friendly manner, dependable and competent work skills, and willingness to learn more about his profession and the mostly rural area where he hoped to establish his career and future.
Jack Clay was particularly a great help for the newly arrived doctor. Jack was like a forerunner of GPS for Dudley as they were often called on to travel together to treat livestock on distant farms that could be anyplace in St. Francois or one of the adjoining counties.
“I spent more than 30 years with Jack’s dependable help, both in the clinic and as my guide," Dudley said. "Mostly our travels were to farms located over remote, winding, hilly roads that sometimes were not much more than well-worn cow paths. Amazingly, we never got lost. Jack’s knowledge of both the terrain and the history of the area was astounding. He was always an entertaining and reassuring companion to have on these long drives. Dr. Sheets and I both relied heavily on his competence, knowledge and unflappable manner.”
After seven months in Farmington — just as Dudley was getting acquainted with the area, residents and clients, as well as making friends and becoming a part of the community — he was called into military service. Through his two years of service, he served as assistant center veterinarian at the U.S. Army Dispensary at the Army Air Force Defense Center in Fort Bliss, Texas.
Although the interruption to his professional career could have been seen as a setback, Dudley instead looked upon it as being another opportunity to increase his education. He was assigned to be a member of the Rabies Control Board for the Fort Bliss-El Paso area and was acknowledged by his superiors for his sense of responsibility, attention to detail and professionalism and honored with a certificate of achievement for his work on the control board and efficiency in the inspection of fresh and other food stuff for Fort Bliss and adjacent military installations.
With his two years of military service behind him, Dudley returned to his position at the animal clinic. Glad to be back, he quickly resumed his work at the clinic, renewed acquaintances and became more involved with the life of his adopted home. His roots and involvement were settling deeper into this small but growing Missouri town, especially as he had purchased a working cattle farm just north of Farmington. With an eye to his future, he had also bought into the partnership of the clinic and became a full partner and co-owner shortly after his return from service. He had a very full plate.
Despite his demanding schedule, Dudley continued to enjoy his community involvement and had joined several civic and service organizations. He lent his management and leadership skills to the Farmington Jaycees, eventually serving as president. He also became president of the St. Francois County Extension Council, an insightful member of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, project leader for the local 4-H Club and a merit badge counselor for the Boy Scouts of America. Not limiting his efforts to only those organizations, he also served six years on the Farmington R-7 Board of Education and took an active part in the growth and operation of his own profession. He served as president of the Southeast Missouri Veterinary Medical Association and was a director of the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association.
Soon after his arrival in Farmington, Peggy McCoy, daughter of the clinic’s receptionist, arranged to introduce Dudley to her long-time friend, Evelyn Herbst. Dudley recalls that Peggy fried chicken, packed it up along with an assortment of other portable dishes, and invited Evelyn and Dudley to join her and her husband in a picnic at a local park.
“That introduction led to our being married in 1959 and many memorable years together on our farm,” Dudley said. In due time, three sons — James, Jeffrey and Steven — were born to add to the fullness of their family life. At latest count, five delightful grandchildren have arrived to extend the Pautz family tree.
As the years rolled on and the clinic’s reputation and business continued to grow, Dr. James McNeil was hired to join the practice. Dr. McNeil recalled some of his early years at the clinic, describing them as “all good, but hectic.” Of his recollection of Dr. Sheets he said, “Horses were his first love along with trail riding. He handled the majority of our cases involving big animals and was a fine man and doctor, but he had the frustrating tendency of always being late for appointments.”
“When you work with animals,” Dr. McNeil continued, “unusual as well as challenging experiences are bound to occur. I think one of the strangest and funniest cases we had was when a woman brought in a common house mouse that she had rescued from a trap at her home and consequently decided to keep as a pet. Since it was a female mouse, she wanted us to do surgery to prevent any chance of reproduction. I don’t remember who actually performed the surgery, I just know it wasn’t me.”
When asked about this, an amused Dr. Pautz said, “I believe this out-of-the-ordinary mouse ovariohysterectomy fell to Dr. Sheets to perform!” Dudley went on to admit that he hadn’t escaped from being stuck with undesirable cases either as he once had to perform "de-scenting" on some baby skunks.
Dr. McNeil said his first and strongest impressions of Dr. Pautz were that he was a quiet, observant man with a misleading laid-back manner. He was a very capable doctor with attention to detail, but his greatest strength was managing the business affairs of the clinic. He was smart and had very good business instincts.”
Dudley’s keen business acumen had also been noticed at Ozark Federal & Saving Loan Association, and he was invited to become a member of their board of directors — a position he filled for more than 30 years, until he retired in 2014. Former president and CEO Dennis McIntosh said for many of those years Dudley served as chairman of the building committee.
With the added and capable help of Dr. McNeil, Dr. Pautz and Dr. Sheets soon shortened their work weeks to three days a week each. In 1986, they both decided to retire and the business was sold to Dr. McNeil.
Dudley and Evelyn then led a slower-paced life on the farm, but Dudley remained active in many aspects of the community’s life and enjoyed his hobbies, which included being a charter member of Missouri’s Bluebird Society and building hundreds of houses for bluebirds placed at various appropriate locations. He was also a staunch and reliable supporter of the Farmington Oaks Senior Center. Mona Yates, former director of the center, said Dudley participated on a regular basis in programs and activities at the center and could always be counted on for help and assistance when it was needed.
He was also a dedicated supporter of the St. Francois County Fair and one of the buildings on the ground is dedicated to the memory of Evelyn, his wife and best friend for 48 years. Evelyn died in 2007.
Always a family man and loyal in his beliefs, commitments to friends, community and church, Dudley remains a quiet, self-contained man by nature. But those who know him, recognize his unwavering competent, steadfast character and willingness to help when and where there is a need.
As Dudley will tell you, " Anyone who was raised in a farming community knows, that's just being a good neighbor."