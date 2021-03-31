A small-town veterinarian

Although the interruption to his professional career could have been seen as a setback, Dudley instead looked upon it as being another opportunity to increase his education. He was assigned to be a member of the Rabies Control Board for the Fort Bliss-El Paso area and was acknowledged by his superiors for his sense of responsibility, attention to detail and professionalism and honored with a certificate of achievement for his work on the control board and efficiency in the inspection of fresh and other food stuff for Fort Bliss and adjacent military installations.

With his two years of military service behind him, Dudley returned to his position at the animal clinic. Glad to be back, he quickly resumed his work at the clinic, renewed acquaintances and became more involved with the life of his adopted home. His roots and involvement were settling deeper into this small but growing Missouri town, especially as he had purchased a working cattle farm just north of Farmington. With an eye to his future, he had also bought into the partnership of the clinic and became a full partner and co-owner shortly after his return from service. He had a very full plate.