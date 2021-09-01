A space is a space, right?

They come in many shapes and sizes and even in different colors. Some are diagonal, others parallel, and some are smaller than others. Some of them are white, others are yellow, and some are even blue. Certain ones have hash marks through them and may also be considered “zones.” The most user-friendly ones are diagonal, and the parallel ones are far more difficult.
Have you figured out what I am describing?
Yes, I am talking about parking spaces. Small ones are sometimes labeled as “compact.” Larger ones are sometimes marked “van accessible.” Long ones are drawn out on large, flat surfaces with open ends — usually for large 18-wheel truck and trailers.
The ones with hash marks are generally loading/unloading zones, so these may not even qualify as spaces. They are most often yellow or white as stated above, but the blue ones are those that appear to be the most sought-after and often have a graphic in them of a wheelchair. These are the “handicapped spaces.”
It is interesting to think that after all of this time and all of the progress we have made regarding equality for individuals with disabilities that we would have a better way to describe these spaces. We are now being taught that “handicapped” is not a good word or, at least, a negative descriptor. Perhaps we will never get past that current moniker for these spaces but we will try.
There is no doubt that the parallel spot is the most vexing of all parking spaces. We all remember practicing parallel parking by utilizing trash cans, sticks, poles or whatever our parents could find to set up for us to navigate. Many drivers panic when they see that they must try to steer into the dreaded parallel space. I am a fortunate person in the fact that I have a very good sense of spatial reasoning because I have little issue with parallel parking. Well, I guess that is the reason.
The easiest space to utilize, by far, is the diagonal parking space. Zip in, put it in park, set the brake, turn the key and off you go. Or is it that easy? What about an individual with a disability. Zip in and zip out? Not always.
Before I step up on my soapbox, let me wipe my feet and take a moment to add some perspective. It was difficult for me to conceive just a few years ago that I learned that I have had a disability since the age of 11. Now, mine is not a physical disability that affects my mobility, however, I actually fit the classification. But not all disabilities are visible to the world at large. So, do me a favor and poke that into the back of your mind for a moment.
I have always been one to generally follow the rules. I may not always obey the speed limits precisely, but I don’t excessively speed or drive like a maniac. I would never do anything that would knowingly put myself or another person’s life at risk. I was always taught by my parents to be aware of others and to consider everyone whether it be on the road or just going through life.
One of my first personal encounters with difficulties that afflict the mobility-impaired came through experiences with my dad. Physically, my dad was always a very tiny man. He was just over five feet tall and had a slender build that he kept his entire life. The time came when his health began to fail and eventually he needed to go into a rehab facility to regain his strength after minor surgery. I helped to take care of his needs during his recovery.
This meant getting him out of the facility and going to the store and various other places to take care of his day-to-day business. He was wheelchair-bound by this time and that was when it really hit home with me. It was while trying to navigate getting into our local department store. You know, the one that everyone goes to for everything, usually preceded by the word “Supercenter.” THAT one.
Obstacle #1 – I had to find a place to park. Sounds simple enough, right? Remember everything I said earlier about spaces? With a wheelchair to deal with, finding a space was no easy task. I had no disabled placard and had to consider the fact that I had to take a wheelchair out of the backseat of my car, get dad into it and get it from between all the cars around us and into the store.
Obstacle #2 – I had to now figure out how to get that wheelchair out of the car, unfold it correctly, and stabilize it into place so dad could get in without struggling. By this time, I am thinking holy smokes. But then I had an idea! I could use one of the motorized chairs that the store provides. But then I thought, “how does a person who is shopping by themselves – who needs one of those motorized chairs — even get out of their vehicle and into the store to even use it in the first place?”
Wheels are turning in my head, and I haven’t even gotten through the whole parking spot thing. I eventually parked the car about halfway down the lot and trudged on. I fought with the chair and finally won. I got dad into it, maneuvered it carefully so as not to touch any of the other cars around us, and finally went up the hill toward the store.
Getting closer to the top of the row I noticed a disabled parking spot that was open. I thought, I should have just parked there anyway. My dad is in a wheelchair, it is obvious that he needs help, but before I could finish my thought, up roars this very large 4-wheel drive extended cab pickup that whipped around and turned sharp in the wrong direction to try to fit into the spot. Not only was the truck too big, but he was also parked diagonally across it, taking the space between spots for loading and unloading individuals with wheelchairs.
A very large, burly man hops out and leaves the truck running. He looked right at me and my dad, shrugged his shoulders, and then walked away. I took a brief moment to check and found no placard and no disabled plate on his vehicle. I proceeded into the store and helped my dad with his shopping, but was still stewing with anger. I had to keep the heat to myself so I would not upset my dad. And that was my first personal experience with disability parking.
Let’s fast forward several years. My wife Becky battled the “Big C” back in 2011. Breast cancer, a double mastectomy, radiation, reconstruction, the works. Everything was difficult at first as cancer seems to run your entire life. There is fret and worry, family communications to keep up with, an endless sea of doctors’ visits, hospital visits — and the list goes on.
We got on Facebook and tried to keep everyone up-to-date and then eventually, the day came that Becky said “enough.” From that point forward, there was no more talking about it, no more worrying about it, and we told ourselves “let’s just keep going.” So we did. Long story short, it came back and it came back with a vengeance, but I digress.
We now have a disability plate on our vehicle. Cancer caused damage to Becky’s spine and she was in intense pain for a while until everything came back under control. Becky is doing very well now with little pain and we do maintenance chemo everything three weeks to keep things in check.
Per Becky, we still take every day as “one day at a time” because life is too short to constantly worry about the “Big C.” Our disability plate affords us the ability to park close to businesses so Becky does not have to strain the muscles in her back from long walking distances and standing on concrete.
As many of you already know, I am the Marketing Director at L.I.F.E., Inc., aka The L.I.F.E. Center for Independent Living. We assist individuals with disabilities and senior citizens to live independently in their homes. I come to work each day and frequently drive our vehicle — the one with the disability plate. I travel all around our communities with the same vehicle, doing my business, however, there is something I want you all to know.
It is my wife that has the need; not me. I have a vehicle with a plate which would allow me to easily park in a handicapped parking spot, but if I am by myself, you will not see my car there. The law states that the individual with the disability, not the vehicle, that has the legal right to use those spaces. If I can do this, I know anyone else can.
I would like to challenge each of you to do the right thing and to use your voice when you see abuse of these spaces. Stand up and speak up. They are not spaces for people who don’t feel like walking very far, spaces for those who think they are “VIPs,” or spaces for people who “just need to run in for one or two things.” They are spaces that are needed for a reason. Every day I am baffled by what I see with just this issue.
By the way, just because a person has a disability plate, they can get out of their vehicle and are able to walk into a business, seemingly with ease, this does not mean that they are pulling a fast one. Disabilities are like parking spaces: they come in many shapes, sizes, colors, and variations — and many of them are invisible.
So, the question is, is a space just a space?
Randy Windsor is marketing director at LIFE, Inc. in Farmington, Missouri.