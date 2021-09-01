A space is a space, right?

One of my first personal encounters with difficulties that afflict the mobility-impaired came through experiences with my dad. Physically, my dad was always a very tiny man. He was just over five feet tall and had a slender build that he kept his entire life. The time came when his health began to fail and eventually he needed to go into a rehab facility to regain his strength after minor surgery. I helped to take care of his needs during his recovery.

This meant getting him out of the facility and going to the store and various other places to take care of his day-to-day business. He was wheelchair-bound by this time and that was when it really hit home with me. It was while trying to navigate getting into our local department store. You know, the one that everyone goes to for everything, usually preceded by the word “Supercenter.” THAT one.

Obstacle #1 – I had to find a place to park. Sounds simple enough, right? Remember everything I said earlier about spaces? With a wheelchair to deal with, finding a space was no easy task. I had no disabled placard and had to consider the fact that I had to take a wheelchair out of the backseat of my car, get dad into it and get it from between all the cars around us and into the store.