A special Christmas gift to Farmington Press readers...

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.” John 14:27 ESV

The chestnuts were roasting on an open fire which the completely content and cleanly clothed children had absolutely no desire to disturb. Instead, they laughed gleefully while sharing the gifts they had opened earlier that morning.

My wife and I watched from the nearby loveseat where we cuddled under the coziest blanket we’d ever felt, a gift from the children of course, and held mugs that seemed to never lose their warmth.

Cookies baked in the oven; lights twinkled from the tree, and carols played in the background solidifying the serenity of the moment. Outside, the world shimmered under a pure white blanket of its own as every star shone just a bit brighter through that wonderfully cloudless sky.

__________________

I love Christmas, and I love that Bing Crosby-driven picture of Christmas too. The lights, the snow, the warmth, the peace. It’s the best kind of dream. Reality, however, tends to be very different…

There are no chestnuts roasting at our house. Our oldest son has a tree nut allergy, so that would either be catastrophic or just rude. Also, open fires with our four kids around are a safety hazard, especially given our two-year-old’s propensity for running headlong toward anything even remotely dangerous.

The thought of cuddling with my wife is more amazing than you know, but those moments are hard to come by. On Christmas? Not a chance. Rushing around with trash bags trying to contain the wrapping paper onslaught while also being careful not to accidentally grab that one tiny item from the Barbie set which is now suddenly your daughter’s favorite piece. Yeah, we do that. Brushing teeth, combing hair, and buttoning buttons while stirring macaroni and cheese for the dinners to which we’ll probably arrive late. We’ve got that one down to a flawed science. But cuddling... no, we don’t have time for that.

See, Christmas is supposed to be this picture of peace on earth, but there is a good chance in the moment that’s very far from your actual experience. However, does that have to be the case?

Jesus tells us in John 14 the peace He provides isn’t like what the world has to offer. How is it different? It works! It isn’t temporary, or circumstantial, or based on warm fuzzies that never really quite live up to the hype. It’s real, and it lasts.

I love John 16:33. “I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” (ESV).

What is this “different peace” that was so important He overcame the world to bring it to us? This is not mere emotional calm. It’s peace with God through the salvation Jesus provides. We desperately need this peace. By nature, we’re enemies of God. We love our sin and reject His offer of salvation because we do not want to give Him control. We need to, but that would mean giving up what we want more: our way.

Unfortunately, this fierce war we wage in the name of individuality is leading us straight to Hell. We’re dead in our trespasses and condemned already. We have sinned against the eternal God, and that warrants our eternal punishment.

That’s our natural state, but it doesn’t have to be our forever.

This is where that transcendent peace kicks in. Jesus came to rescue you. He humbled Himself and bore Hell in your place. Why? Because He’s the Prince of Peace. He didn’t come to give you fireplace-feel-goods. He came to bring you life and the peace with Him for which you were made.

Your home might never be a Hallmark card, and that’s OK. Yet, even if you’re preparing to face Christmas craziness, don’t miss out on His peace that comes unlike the world expects and accomplishes what the world could never offer.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

