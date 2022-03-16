A tale of two puppies?

“Consider it a great joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you experience various trials, because you know that the testing of your faith produces endurance.” James 1:2-3 (CSB)

“It is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.” I’m not sure Lord Tennyson had puppies in mind when he said this, but today, I do. Two weeks ago, a good friend of mine found two puppies at an abandoned house. We had been wanting our kids to have a dog for a long time, but schedules and allergies seemed to always put up roadblocks. However, the pictures we saw on Facebook pulled heavily on our heartstrings, so we made the drive after church and fell immediately in love when we met two puppies that desperately needed our help.

We took them both. Before we were even home, my kids had named them Ashley and Coco, and the excitement in that minivan packed to the brim with four kids and two puppies was something I’ll cherish forever.

These pups immediately became part of the family. They had been out in some pretty terrible weather, so they needed a lot of attention, but my children took up this charge with an eagerness that never happens when I ask them to clean up around the house. They even started getting up on their own at 5:45 a.m. just to feed the puppies and take them outside. Rain or shine, they were perfect companions and fast friends.

Then, through a series of events too complicated to describe in a short article, we found out these puppies had been lost, not abandoned, and their owners were desperate to find them. That was one of the hardest phone calls I’ve ever had to make. I knew it could potentially crush my precious babies. Still, it was the right thing to do, so I made the call. Long story short, Ashley was their son’s favorite puppy, so they needed her back, but we were able to keep sweet and timid little Coco.

Breaking the news to the kids was rough. We all shed plenty of tears. Our oldest daughter cried for three straight hours and couldn’t pull herself away from her sweet friend. It was devastating. Yet, even in the midst of that, she said something to my wife that let me know she was going to be OK. Through gushing eyes and a choked-up voice, she said, “Mommy, even when it’s really sad and bad things are happening, God is still doing something good.”

Yes, that sounds eerily similar to something I am sure she’s heard her daddy say a few times, but I hadn’t said it yet that night. God reminded her of this truth in a moment she needed it most. Maybe He’s using this article to remind you of that too.

Now, I understand this might seem trivial, especially since several of my most recent pieces have focused on the tragic events in Ukraine, but it’s not. Whatever pain you’re facing right now is real. Nevertheless, there are no problems so big or so small that God isn’t working in the midst of them. He came to redeem and restore us from this broken world. In the meantime, He’s using this brokenness to draw us closer to His healing hand. Hold on to Him, and pray to see your suffering through His loving eyes. Oh, and if you have a puppy, go give it a hug.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

