A tribute to billboards

“Leaves the color of Fruit Loops," my mother used to say. She'd sigh wistfully as we drove along Missouri highways each fall, filling her eyes with autumn's colors and filling the car with sighs of delight.

But after a dozen or so miles of tree viewing, the thrill of it all would begin to wane. "Wonder if there's a fast-food place around here? I sure could use a soda." She began scouring the hillsides for those familiar planks of publicity: also made of wood and full of colorful hues.

The billboard. "Litter on a stick." "Visual pollution." A Missouri traveler's best friend.

It's not that I prefer advertising to aesthetically pleasing scenery. I love trees: I live in a home made of trees. I burn trees in my fireplace for warmth. I used to climb trees when I could lift my body weight. Grass is good for picnics and cows, and the hills of Missouri are filled with beautiful fields.

But when my family is traveling, meandering along miles of pavement in search of adventure and whatever comes our way, the thrill of reading a tacky, familiar billboard surpasses any delight found in nature.

There are definite uses for billboards beyond providing information. All parents know what a lifesaver the letters on a billboard can be. How could you play the "Alphabet Game" without them?