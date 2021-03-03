A very busy week at Jeff City

HB 1083 relates to unemployment benefits. This bill requires the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to waive the recovery on non-fraudulent overpayments of unemployment benefits if the funds distributed originate from the CARES Act or any other federal legislation or program. It is my belief that if people gave incorrect or fraudulent information to receive unemployment benefits then we should try to claim back those amounts, but if people gave the correct information that falls on state government.

First Responders Protection Act receives House approval (HB 59). The members of the Missouri House took action this week to protect law enforcement officers and other first responders and their families. The House approved the First Responders Protection Act to ensure the personal information of these individuals is not used against them. This bill would make illegal the “doxing” of law enforcement officers and first responders. “Doxing” is the posting of personal information on the internet with the intent of causing harm to the individual.

The bill sponsor stated “Our first responders and our law enforcement officers leave their families every day to protect ours. The least that we can do is protect them by ensuring one less avenue through which their families become victims.” The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.