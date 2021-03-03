A very busy week at Jeff City

Dear Friends,
It has been a very busy week at the Capitol, but that’s good news as we now have a lot of good legislation moving forward. One of the top issues this year is that of election protection, and this week, there were a number of bills set upon searching for the answer to ensure that our voting is done in a fair, efficient, and trustworthy manner.
HJR 20, my own sponsored legislation dealing with our election process, was voted out of Rules Committee this week and should be coming to the floor soon. Upon voter approval, this proposed Constitutional amendment would require an amendment referred to the people by the General Assembly to achieve a two-thirds vote for passage and an amendment referred to the people by initiative petition to achieve a two-thirds supermajority vote for passage. Amendments referred by the General Assembly will take effect 30 days after the election if approved.
HB 334 relating to voter ID requirements was passed out of the House this week. This bill modifies election laws by looking to reinstate a voter ID requirement that was struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court last year. Under this, when Missourians go to vote, they will need to present a photo ID, but the bill will also allow people without a photo ID to cast a provisional ballot. In order for the provisional ballot to be counted, election officials would have to verify the voter’s signature based on voter records, or the voter would need to return later that day with a valid photo ID.
HB 1083 relates to unemployment benefits. This bill requires the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to waive the recovery on non-fraudulent overpayments of unemployment benefits if the funds distributed originate from the CARES Act or any other federal legislation or program. It is my belief that if people gave incorrect or fraudulent information to receive unemployment benefits then we should try to claim back those amounts, but if people gave the correct information that falls on state government.
First Responders Protection Act receives House approval (HB 59). The members of the Missouri House took action this week to protect law enforcement officers and other first responders and their families. The House approved the First Responders Protection Act to ensure the personal information of these individuals is not used against them. This bill would make illegal the “doxing” of law enforcement officers and first responders. “Doxing” is the posting of personal information on the internet with the intent of causing harm to the individual.
The bill sponsor stated “Our first responders and our law enforcement officers leave their families every day to protect ours. The least that we can do is protect them by ensuring one less avenue through which their families become victims.” The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
House approves legislation to prevent abuse of eminent domain (HB 527). The Missouri House has once again approved legislation meant to protect the rights of land owners. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain to take property from Missourians for use by the Grain Belt Express power line.
The Grain Belt Express is a wind-energy power line that is planned to run from Kansas to Indiana. The project was approved to use eminent domain to seize land if land owners refuse to sell easements. The Missouri House approved similar legislation last year to protect the rights of land owners. This year’s bill aims to prevent the use of private land for the project without the permission of property owners.
It specifically states no entity has the power of eminent domain for the purposes of constructing merchant lines. The bill would not apply to rural electric cooperatives or to power lines that provide energy substations every 50 miles. The bill’s sponsor said the provision is meant to encourage companies to give Missourians greater access to the energy being transmitted. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
If you have any questions on legislation or want to voice your opinion on any bills moving forward, you can either email me or call my office at 573-751-2317.
This report was filed Jan. 5, 2018