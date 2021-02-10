A vision for state workforce development

Dear Friends,

This week, I had the pleasure of visiting with Governor Mike Parson in a one-on-one meeting to discuss our visions for workforce development in the Show-Me State. After our meeting, it was clear to me that Governor Parson has a definitive plan for the future of Missouri’s workforce, and it is vitally important that we remove the barriers that are impacting meaningful employment and to provide the training for both present and future jobs.

The Workforce Development Committee on which I serve as chair had its first meeting this week, and our first piece of legislation to deliberate on was HB 384. Under this bill, the sunset on the second injury fund for Workers Compensation would be extended. The members of the committee and myself believe that it is imperative that we get the fund extended, as it protects businesses from lawsuits and the disabled who are seeking employment.

Dr. Joe Gilgour, President of Mineral Area College, came to the State Capitol on Monday to testify before the Workforce Committee about the various programs that MAC offers in the area of workforce development. It proved to be a very informative discussion, and it was very obvious that Mineral Area College can offer stackable credentials for those seeking to increase their skills and career options.