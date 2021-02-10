A vision for state workforce development

Dear Friends,
This week, I had the pleasure of visiting with Governor Mike Parson in a one-on-one meeting to discuss our visions for workforce development in the Show-Me State. After our meeting, it was clear to me that Governor Parson has a definitive plan for the future of Missouri’s workforce, and it is vitally important that we remove the barriers that are impacting meaningful employment and to provide the training for both present and future jobs.
The Workforce Development Committee on which I serve as chair had its first meeting this week, and our first piece of legislation to deliberate on was HB 384. Under this bill, the sunset on the second injury fund for Workers Compensation would be extended. The members of the committee and myself believe that it is imperative that we get the fund extended, as it protects businesses from lawsuits and the disabled who are seeking employment.
Dr. Joe Gilgour, President of Mineral Area College, came to the State Capitol on Monday to testify before the Workforce Committee about the various programs that MAC offers in the area of workforce development. It proved to be a very informative discussion, and it was very obvious that Mineral Area College can offer stackable credentials for those seeking to increase their skills and career options.
We also heard from Dr. Jeff Pittman, Chancellor of the St Louis Community College. St Louis College also offers stackable degrees for career choices. Committee members were given valuable information from both guest speakers regarding possible job avenues to pursue coming from both a rural and an urban perspective.
Following the Workforce Committee meeting, several members of the committee and I had a chance to visit with Dr. Joe Gllgour and Dr. Jeff Pittman and thanking them for their presentation of the value of attending community colleges.
As we work on these issues, I’ve been sure to remind my colleagues about the differences between workforce development and job training. Governments, schools, and businesses all use this term to mean something slightly different. The common denominator is that workforce development improves worker skills to enable long-term success, while job training is complete when employees prove competency in particular areas. In short, workforce development is always ongoing!
If we have a trained workforce, employers will come to Missouri.
On the floor, the Missouri House began work on legislation, bringing HB 85 before the body for consideration. As a supporter of the Second Amendment, I want to ensure we protect Missourians Second Amendment rights from federal intrusion. We had to make a couple changes to ensure we protected Missourians Second Amendment Rights and also protect our Law Enforcement Officers from prosecution for just doing their job. I believe we attained both.
My legislation
This week, HB 351, relating to county ordinances on fireworks, was voted out of committee with a 15-0 vote. The bill has never had anyone testify against it. The goal of this bill is simply to help establish parameters of when fireworks that leave the ground may be banned because of drought conditions. It uses the drought monitoring index in conjunction with the state fire marshal. It is really a commonsense bill.
HB 288 was also voted out of committee this week. This bill provides that any order or ordinance promulgated by a County Health Center Board in response to a statewide emergency will not go into effect until it is approved by the County Commission. In cities like St Louis, it would have to come to a vote of the Council.
The bill would not prevent mandates, but it does ensure that one person cannot make the decision. I want to stress that it is not an anti-masking bill, nor is it a pro-masking bill. It is simply intended to bring a structure to the process of dealing with any health emergency or pandemic we may have to deal with in the future.
If you have any questions on legislation or want to voice your opinion on any bills moving forward, you can either email me or call my office at 573-751-2317.
