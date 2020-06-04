Abandoning the founders’ framework

“Each House shall be the Judge of the Elections…and a Majority of each shall constitute a Quorum to do Business; …and may be authorized to compel the Attendance of absent Members, in such Manner, and under such Penalties as each House may provide.” – Article 1, Section 5, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution

These are some of the words our Founding Fathers agonized over during the humid summer of 1787 in the old Pennsylvania State House. Their final product, the U.S. Constitution, is both the oldest and shortest written constitution on the face of the earth. While it is crystal clear from the text of the Constitution that Congress is required to meet in person, the current Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has used this coronavirus pandemic to circumvent the Constitution and 231 years of precedent.

While the American people have been focused on getting back to work and providing for their families, Speaker Pelosi was focused on a power grab. She moved unilaterally to make a change that violates the Constitution and historic precedents by no longer requiring Members of Congress to be present in the U.S. Capitol Building to vote. Despite unified opposition from Republicans and red flags raised by scholars of our Constitution, the Speaker and her liberal lieutenants forced their “proxy voting” rule change on to the U.S. House of Representatives. Now, under this scheme, Members of Congress can simply give their vote to another Member when they can’t be bothered to travel to Washington. Under Pelosi’s plan, as few as 20 Representatives can cast votes for 220 congressional districts representing more than 165 million Americans. This is pure insanity. Not only does this directly violate the U.S. Constitution, but it betrays our American values. Of all the challenges our country has met head on over our 230 years, Congress had never previously abandoned the Constitution.