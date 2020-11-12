Additional funding for CARES Act

Missourians approve 'Cleaner Missouri'

As Missourians headed to the polls they had two decisions to make regarding potential changes to the state constitution. When the final vote was counted, more than 51 percent of those who cast a ballot had voted in favor of Constitutional Amendment 3, which makes changes to the “Clean Missouri” amendment that was approved by voters in 2018. Voters were not as supportive of Constitutional Amendment 1, which instituted term limits for statewide officials, as it failed with only 48 percent of the vote.

Also known as “Cleaner Missouri,” Amendment 3 was placed on the ballot by the General Assembly with the approval of SJR 38 in 2020. Lawmakers approved the amendment with the goal of changing and strengthening some of the provisions that were enacted in 2018 with the passage of the Clean Missouri amendment.

With the approval of Amendment 3 by voters, Missouri will now have a ban on gifts from lobbyists to legislators and staff. The newly-approved amendment will also further reduce campaign contribution limits for legislators. Finally, it will change the redistricting process authorized in 2018 back to the previous system utilized by the state for decades that involves governor-appointed bipartisan citizen commissions. This is a BIG win for Rural Missouri.