Additional funding for CARES Act

This week I am in in Jefferson City as the governor called for another special session to address some budget issues related to COVID-19. We will be working on a supplemental budget bill that will appropriate additional resources.
Additional federal funding has become available to the state, including funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The supplemental budget will appropriate these funds for several items, including the School Nutrition Services Program, the Emergency Solutions Grant Program for homelessness prevention, job training grants, and child support payments, among others.
Crane Lake comment period
The United States Department of Agriculture invites you to submit specific written comments on their proposal before the analysis has been completed and a final decision is made. The Crane Lake Dam project is seeking written comments until November 16, 2020. The project responds to a need to address safety and compliance concerns of the current structure.
The existing structure cannot pass 100% of the Probable Maximum Flood, a requirement for all federal dams with a rating of High Hazard Potential. Furthermore, engineering studies have identified structural deficiencies, as well as seismic, hydrologic, and hydraulic concerns. Community members have been trying for some time to get Crane Lake restored to its original form. This is your opportunity to voice your opinions.
Strong voter surge sustains Republican majorities
Heading into Election Day, officials were predicting the largest voter turnout in decades with more than 3.2 million voters expected to cast ballots. While Missouri didn’t hit that mark, more than 3 million of Missouri’s 4.3 million registered voters cast ballots in the presidential election, which puts the unofficial voter participation rate at just over 70 percent. The number doesn’t eclipse Missouri’s previous high for voter participation rate, but it does surpass the record for total number of ballots, which was at 2.9 million ballots in the 2008 election.
The surge of voters came out strongly in support of Republicans throughout the state. Gov. Parson and the other Republican statewide officeholders all had decisive victories as they each won nearly 60 percent of the vote. Republicans in the House and Senate also fared extremely well on Election Day. Republicans will maintain strong supermajorities in both bodies when the 2021 legislative session begins. The House breakdown will be 114 Republicans and 49 Democrats. The Senate will be composed of 24 Republicans and 10 Democrats.
The election in Missouri also saw a record number of absentee and mail-in ballots. In an effort to address concerns about the coronavirus, the House and Senate passed legislation earlier this year to give Missourians additional mail-in ballot options. The end result is that approximately 828,000 Missourians voted by absentee or mail-in ballot. That figure is nearly three times higher than the number of absentee ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election.
Missourians approve 'Cleaner Missouri'
As Missourians headed to the polls they had two decisions to make regarding potential changes to the state constitution. When the final vote was counted, more than 51 percent of those who cast a ballot had voted in favor of Constitutional Amendment 3, which makes changes to the “Clean Missouri” amendment that was approved by voters in 2018. Voters were not as supportive of Constitutional Amendment 1, which instituted term limits for statewide officials, as it failed with only 48 percent of the vote.
Also known as “Cleaner Missouri,” Amendment 3 was placed on the ballot by the General Assembly with the approval of SJR 38 in 2020. Lawmakers approved the amendment with the goal of changing and strengthening some of the provisions that were enacted in 2018 with the passage of the Clean Missouri amendment.
With the approval of Amendment 3 by voters, Missouri will now have a ban on gifts from lobbyists to legislators and staff. The newly-approved amendment will also further reduce campaign contribution limits for legislators. Finally, it will change the redistricting process authorized in 2018 back to the previous system utilized by the state for decades that involves governor-appointed bipartisan citizen commissions. This is a BIG win for Rural Missouri.
Supporters say the governor-appointed bipartisan citizen commissions offer a fairer system for creating maps than the system created in 2018 that utilizes a single, unelected state demographer. They also say it will stress keeping districts compact and contiguous, which will better prevent gerrymandered districts that break communities apart and place them in districts with distant areas that face different issues.
In total, Amendment 3 received nearly 1,472,000 votes in support. That total is slightly higher than the 1,469,000 votes received in 2018 by the original amendment, which Amendment 3 modifies. When you look at the map, all of Missouri except St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, and Springfield areas supported the amendment. Rural Missouri spoke loud and clear on the issue.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can.
