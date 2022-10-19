 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After the interview: Why following up is so important

  • 0
Ken Coleman

Ken Coleman

Your interview was an enormous success. The hiring manager thought you were intelligent and funny, plus your skills and experience checked every box—and then some. All there is to do now is sit back, relax and wait for the job offer, right?

Wrong.

A thank you note sent after a job interview is a simple but important step toward setting yourself apart from other applicants. Not only does this quick message highlight your communication and people skills again, but it also shows professionalism and gratitude. You can’t afford not to send this email to your interviewer if you’re in the market for a job.

Just five minutes is all it takes to reconnect with a hiring manager, and it can mean the difference between landing the career of your dreams or getting lost in the shuffle. And a thank-you email doesn’t have to be a long, drawn-out message. A few sentences can be enough to make a good impression and show an extra level of attention.

People are also reading…

What to include

In addition to expressing your gratitude and thanks for someone’s time, a thank-you note provides an opportunity to restate why you would be perfect for the role. It’s a snapshot of how you communicate, and it gives the interviewer a preview of how quickly and professionally you can follow up. Here are some things you’ll want to do in your email after the interview:

Thank the interviewer for their time and the opportunity to meet them. Let them know how excited you are for the chance to help serve their company.

Share your best skills and talents again that are relevant to the job.

Point out one or two specific goals or projects you’re excited to be part of if you join the company.

Follow up on the next steps you agreed to during your interview, whether it’s just waiting to hear back or sending samples of your work.

List your contact info again. Include the phone number and email address at which they’re most likely to reach you promptly.

Double-check to ensure you’re sending the message to the correct person.

One last thing: You should send a thank-you email sooner rather than later. Ideally, you’ll want to send it within 24 hours of your interview. But it’s even better if you can send it the same day.

Good luck out there!

Ken Coleman is host of The Ken Coleman Show and the top-rated EntreLeadership Podcast, and author of One Question: Life-Changing Answers from Today’s Leading Voices. An acclaimed interviewer and broadcaster, Coleman equips, encourages and entertains listeners through thought-provoking interviews, helping them grow their businesses, pursue their passions, and move toward a fulfilled purpose. You can follow him on Twitter at @KenColeman, on Instagram at @ KenColemanShow, and online at kencolemanshow.com or facebook.com/ KenColemanShow.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Apples and leaves

Apples and leaves

Fall brings the annual onslaught of brisk, invigorating temperatures, ripe apples, colorful leaves, and leaf-peepers.

Resurrecting 'Dragon-Christians?'

Resurrecting 'Dragon-Christians?'

“And I will grant authority to my two witnesses… And if anyone would harm them, fire pours from their mouth and consumes their foes… And when …

Personal responsibility

Personal responsibility

I think it started with the warnings on dry-cleaning bags: ‘Caution. This bag is not a toy. Suffocation may occur if placed over mouth.’

Hooked

Hooked

Every morning before high school, a collective expletive could be heard in the air above my small hometown in the 50s and early 60s, as teen g…

Are you giddy?

Are you giddy?

“Then the seventh angel blew his trumpet, and there were loud voices in heaven, saying, "The kingdom of the world has become the kingdom of ou…

Are rage rooms really good for you?

Are rage rooms really good for you?

People visit rage rooms so they can go wild. That’s because rage rooms give us full permission to buck the rules of a polite, orderly society.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News