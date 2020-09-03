× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have been a pastor for almost 40 years, and I attended church a lot as a child because my dad was a pastor. Our congregation like most, did not sing every song in the hymnal. Occasionally we would have a special service where there would be no sermon, but members could request their favorite hymns. When that happened, my mischievous friend, Junior, would suggest, Ain’t It a Shame. Yes, that was the song’s title.

Even the title makes it clear that this is not one of the great hymns of the faith. Here is the first verse. “Ain’t it a shame to work on Sunday, ain’t it a shame.” (repeat) “Ain’t it a shame to work on Sunday when you got Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and you got Thursday, Friday, Saturday, ain’t it a shame.”

Taking one day each week to rest and focus on God is a good thing. Wouldn’t we all be better off if we practiced that discipline? However, the first verse is the only one with any redeeming value. The other verses are… well… awful!

Another verse says, “Ain’t it a shame to lie on Sunday, ain’t it a shame. Ain’t it a shame to lie on Sunday when you got Monday, Tuesday Wednesday and you got Thursday, Friday Saturday, ain’t it a shame.”