Alarm alarm!

I am a slave to my alarm clock. It ticks out the minutes and hours I am allotted for sleep and then wrests me from dreamland with a jangle whose volume is set high enough to revive the comatose.

Don’t get me wrong — I appreciate the concept of an alarm clock. Without it, I would be late for work. Every day.

There was a time when my ‘inner clock’ would wake me just before the alarm sounded. Those days are over. My mind stops its Patrol-Boy duty the minute I cuddle up with my pillow.

I hit the bed like an Olympic diver, ready to sink deeply into the black hole of unconsciousness.

All I have to do is remember to set that alarm.

I reach for the clock. It’s 10:03 p.m. Push the button over to ‘alarm set.’

Now comes the hard part. I must employ every equation of mathematics I learned in school to decide how much time I’ll need to get ready tomorrow morning.

Will I need to take a shower? Naw, I took a bath tonight. Add 15 minutes of sleep. How about my hair? If I lay still all night and remind myself to smooth it down each time I flop from one side to the other, I should be able to spray it into a helmet-like shape in no time.

Add 10 more minutes.

Now. What’s the weather forecast? Hot-cold-long sleeve-short sleeve?

Can I think of at least two possible outfits (given the inevitability that one of them will be missing a button or not fit anymore) to choose from?

This takes a few minutes to calculate… okay… I think I’m set for clothes.

Add 10 minutes to wake-up time.

By the time I get to this point in bartering of sleep for presentability, it’s about 10:13 p.m. I’ve determined my morning routine, decided on breakfast, and I’m ready to set the alarm.

I click the alarm button to ‘on’ and check to make sure the little bullhorn symbol is showing.

The clock goes back on the nightstand, and I snap off the light. There is no better feeling than those first few seconds when I sink into the mattress, skooch around like a worm on wet pavement, and find that ‘special’ spot...

…I have to go to the bathroom. I don’t want to get up, but if I don’t, I won’t be able to sleep. I trudge to the bathroom like a penitent inmate.

The alarm clock serves as a beacon of light for the return trip. Its numbers glare at me accusingly. 10:23 p.m. The bullhorn symbol flashes a sadistic grin — I avoid looking at it.

If I do, I’ll start calculating again. How much time do I have left to sleep NOW? Maybe I could skip breakfast. That’d give me a few more minutes, right there.

I snuggle back in. Out like a light…

BRINNNGGGGGG! My arms lunge out, robot-stiff and clumsy. Must. Stop. Noise.

I fumble for the teeny button on the back of the clock and squeeze it as if to smother the sound.

I’m awake. My heart is ththumping in my chest, and my eyes blur in disbelief that IT’S ALREADY MORNING.

I must have forgotten to flatten my hair because it juts out in spikes like the rabbit ears on an old TV.

The alarm clock has done its duty. I grumble and groan my way to the bathroom mirror. I already know it’ll take a while to make myself visually tolerable to humanity. I should have calculated my alarm time better.

I’ll try again tonight, when — once again — It’ll be woman against clock in a battle for the minutes of my life.