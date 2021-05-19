An important life lesson

During that time get well cards and letters continued pouring in, but the vast majority went unopened as his condition deteriorated. According to a movie later made about Shergold, The Miracle of the Cards, his mother, Marion, felt drawn to open one specific letter. It was from American billionaire John Kluge who had heard of Shergold’s illness. He offered to pay all the family’s expenses if they would bring Craig to the U.S. for a new surgical option that was not available in England. His surgery at the University of Virginia Medical Center was a resounding success. The surgeon removed all but a small benign fragment of the tumor, and Craig fully recovered. In fact, he lived until April 21, 2020, when at age 40 he died of COVID-19 related pneumonia.

My point is not that God heals everyone with brain cancer, he does not. Nor will every person who prays always get the answer they want. We need to be reminded of Solomon’s words, that there is, “…a time for every activity under heaven, a time to be born and a time to die.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1-2, NLT)

When we face challenges bigger than we are, we should pray, asking God for what we want and need, but always understanding God may say yes, or no. The reality is no one lives here forever, and since that is true we need to view each day as a gift, because… well… it is!

