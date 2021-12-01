“And then they said…”

Have you ever found yourself at a loss for words at an unexpected and funny response you’ve received? I have an entire collection of such rejoinders that I still find amusing when I think of them.

They are always spontaneous remarks made without the speaker thinking about what they

are saying. And almost always hilarious. Following are a few of my favorites…all ones I’ve heard and all true, because who could make this stuff up?

Two of my all-time favorites were received from workers at fast-food places.

The first was at a Dunkin' Doughnuts in St. Louis when I ordered a cup of black coffee to go.

And the server said... “Do you want that in a cup or a bag?”

The other funny-bone tickler came from a local Pizza place when I called in an order for a combo pizza; one-half classic and the other half hamburger.

And the server said… “Which half?”

(My cousin, who was here visiting from Florida, was doubled over. She was laughing so hard when she heard this and still brings it up today.)

I told you I couldn’t make these up!

Even ministers can lose their patience and snap out a pithy reply occasionally. A former minister at our church told of such a situation about a fellow pastor in one of the northern states who was talking with a member that had not attended services in quite a while and was given the excuse, “Oh, we just love to camp in our beautiful parks on weekends. Being out in nature makes us feel so close to God. “

And the frustrated pastor said, “Find, but the next time you have an emergency in the middle of the night…call the Park Ranger, not me!”

When I was in California, one of my charity board members related an experience from when he was a young man living in Ireland. (He still had a lot of the leprechaun personality about him).

It seems the husband of a family friend had recently passed to his reward, and my friend and one of his buddies were required to go to the viewing. His buddy was very nervous about what to say to the widow, and my friend counseled him to just say something nice about the deceased.

When their turn came to go up to view the departed, the nervous young man turned to the widow and said, “And doesn’t he just look the picture of health?”

Another California incident was when a good friend of mine and I were talking on the phone late one evening, and she had another call come in. She put me on hold to answer it and then quickly came back online to say it was an obscene phone caller.

I said, “Well, I guess you hung up on him quickly?!”

And she said, “Oh no, I have him on call waiting because I think I can help him.” Don’t ask.

There are many more in my “They said…” collection, but one I’ll always treasure came from a personal family experience.

We were camping at a nearby lake, and that afternoon my husband took my son fishing. Shortly my son returned very excited and said, “Mom, come quick! You have to come see what Dad and I caught!

I went with him to the lake where his dad waited beside the container where they usually kept any fish they caught. My thrilled son said, “Look, Mom! Isn’t he something!”

I looked in to see a very disgusted bullfrog sitting in the container and said, “My, he really is a fine bullfrog! But now, don’t you think it would be good to let him go? It’s the Christian thing to do.”

My son, in a very exasperated tone, said, “But, mom! I’m not a Christian…I’m a Methodist!”

If you don’t have your own funny collection of such surprising and off-the-wall responses, I urge you to start one today. They can be called up any time on your memory screen and bring a laugh better than any you’ll see on television. And share one or two with me.

