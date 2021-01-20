Anger rarely solves problems

If you regularly read my columns, you know I sometimes use a devotional idea from Our Daily Bread as the basis of a column. I knew immediately when I read the devotional from December 15, 2020, that I wanted to use it.

Patricia Raybon made an incredible point that day which all of us need to understand. She wrote, “I was on Facebook, arguing. Bad move. What made me think I was obligated to ‘correct’ a stranger on a hot topic — especially a divisive one?

The results were heated words, hurt feelings (on my part anyway), and a broken opportunity to witness well for Jesus. That’s the sum outcome of ‘internet anger.’ It’s the term for the harsh words flung daily across the blogosphere. As one ethics expert explained, people wrongly conclude that rage ‘is how public ideas are talked about.’”

Patricia is far from alone in the struggle to control her temper. We saw anger and frustration wreak havoc when protestors broke through security and entered the House of Representatives. Not only was there a great deal of physical damage to what is often called, “The People’s House,” but five people died in the riot, including Capital Police Officer Brian Sicknick.