Anger rarely solves problems

If you regularly read my columns, you know I sometimes use a devotional idea from Our Daily Bread as the basis of a column. I knew immediately when I read the devotional from December 15, 2020, that I wanted to use it.
Patricia Raybon made an incredible point that day which all of us need to understand. She wrote, “I was on Facebook, arguing. Bad move. What made me think I was obligated to ‘correct’ a stranger on a hot topic — especially a divisive one?
The results were heated words, hurt feelings (on my part anyway), and a broken opportunity to witness well for Jesus. That’s the sum outcome of ‘internet anger.’ It’s the term for the harsh words flung daily across the blogosphere. As one ethics expert explained, people wrongly conclude that rage ‘is how public ideas are talked about.’”
Patricia is far from alone in the struggle to control her temper. We saw anger and frustration wreak havoc when protestors broke through security and entered the House of Representatives. Not only was there a great deal of physical damage to what is often called, “The People’s House,” but five people died in the riot, including Capital Police Officer Brian Sicknick.
The Bible has a lot to say about giving in to our temper. The Apostle Paul wrote, “…don’t get involved in foolish, ignorant arguments that only start fights. A servant of the Lord must not quarrel but must be kind to everyone, be able to teach, and be patient with difficult people.” (2 Timothy 2:23-24, NLT) Paul’s instructions to not get involved in foolish arguments and be patient with difficult people is especially relevant right now.
However, the Bible has much more to say about angrily getting involved in ignorant arguments. The Apostle James wrote, “Human anger does not produce the righteous-ness God desires.” (James 1:20, NLT)
His words really resonate with me. When I allow my temper free rein and my actions are motivated by anger, my reaction is unlikely to produce the good God desires. Think about it. How often does losing your temper make things better? How many times has giving in to anger improved your relationship? When was the last time an angry outburst resulted in you becoming godlier?
I know the answer to all three questions. Allowing our anger to get the best of us and lashing out at those with whom we disagree does not make things better, and it does not make us better either.
As Patricia Raybon, the Apostle Paul, the Apostle James and many of the capital rioters now know, responding with aggressive anger rarely solves our problems and it frequently creates a whole new set of challenges that we did not anticipate.