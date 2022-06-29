As an English teacher, I find myself teaching pronoun-antecedent agreement pretty much every year. Each time, I start by just throwing out that term to see what the class knows, and each time, I’m met with either blank stares or kind attempts to stumble toward a — nearly always — incorrect answer.

I never hold this against them though. It’s not a term they think about often (if ever), and not knowing it won’t drastically impact their lives. However, their lack of familiarity with the phrase springboards our conversation about the concept.

In case it has been a while since you’ve been tortured by your English teacher, here’s a quick recap. The antecedent is the word to which the pronoun refers back. It’s what the pronoun actually means. For example, if I were to say, “Bobby read a boring article about antecedents, and he was confused”, the pronoun — he — refers back to and represents the antecedent—Bobby. Without the antecedent, the pronoun can have no meaning. This is important to think about when we write. Otherwise, we risk creating confusion and misdirection.

Yeah, that’s where my wife told me I lost her, too. As fascinating as this is for me, why am I bringing it up in a column meant to point people to Jesus not traumatize them with grammar-driven flashbacks? Last week, I heard Pastor Alistair Begg make a passing comment about God’s love being an “antecedent love.” Given the world I live in, this grabbed my attention more than he likely intended. And the more I thought about it, the truer it rang.

1 Corinthians 13 is the most famous passage on love in all of scripture, and it starts with these words. “If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing.” 1 Corinthians 13:1-2 (ESV)

In 1 John, the Bible also teaches us God is love, and we can only really love because He first loved us. Combine these, and you have the concept of antecedent love. It is the love of God that defines us and gives us purpose. We are stumbling in the dark without it. We are running without direction and without hope. But because of His transformative grace, we have a reason to wake up each morning and an identity that is all wrapped up in His unshakeable reality.

His love should be that to which everything in our life refers back. Reflecting His love to the world should define us. Grammar trauma aside, is this true in your life today? Are you reflecting His antecedent love?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

