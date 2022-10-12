Apples and leaves

Fall brings the annual onslaught of brisk, invigorating temperatures, ripe apples, colorful leaves, and leaf-peepers.

The ripe apples are gathered and recycled into various treats, the leaves are coated with wonderful colors as though a painter had carelessly spattered and spilled paint on the trees that turned residential streets and hillsides into an inviting canopy of kaleidoscopic colors.

The leaf-peepers roam the backroads, take thousands of pictures, stop at roadside stands to purchase apples by the bag or bushel, offerings of homemade apple butters and sauces, pies and tarts and happily carry them home along with a sense of contentment and a whiff of long-past childhood memories.

My own early memories of fall are my dad and grandfather raking up great piles of leaves and hauling them in the wheelbarrow, usually with me perched on top, to the back garden where they were dumped to be burned later in the day. By the time the very large yard was completely raked and the final load taken to the garden, it was mid-afternoon.

It was something of a ritual that the entire family would come out to see the leaves set aflame and the first tendrils of smoke begin to climb into the air. For some reason, that was a quiet and nearly reverent moment as we stood gathered and watched the flames flicker and flare and the smoke become thicker and soar higher. Maybe it was something that carried whisps of an early and pagan past when fire was viewed as a miracle and used in rites of worship to an unknown power.

The spot for this bonfire — always the same as the garden — was by now stripped of all produce and left bare. A long hose was connected to a nearby water faucet in case an errant spark would land and start a smoldering fire somewhere. Occasionally a fire would start this way in a nearby field or dry lawn. This occurred about once a year when a fire would get away and rapidly start spreading out, needing to be beaten back by alerted neighbors.

Our next-door neighbor, Saint Mary — her true birth-given name (what were her parents thinking!!!) — came rushing over to our house one day asking for help to put out a fire in her back field that was already spreading into the next dry field. Dad went to help her while Mom called the fire department and then began packing up her good china dishes in the event we had to evacuate. Mom always thought ahead to the next catastrophic event.

The fire department arrived with the many volunteers who made up the staff, followed closely by a long line of cars and bicycles filled with sightseers. Soon our yard and that of other neighbors were filled with homeowners and on-lookers, the first with hoses and gunny sacks to beat out any wayward sparks, while the on-lookers mostly just gave unwanted advice or called out when they spotted a spark.

The fire was brought under control with no damage to any person or property, with the exception of one on-looker who tripped over a hose and sprained an ankle. That wasn’t attributed to the fire, though… just to being clumsy.

Now, most homeowners bag their leaves and send them to the appropriate landfill or have to get permission from the fire department before burning them in an acceptable location.

I still love fall, but I miss the excitement and anticipation of the annual yard raking and leaf burning — and the possibility of a small field burn where the fire department is called, the whistle sounded, bringing the volunteers and the long line of vehicles of on-lookers that would always follow. Now our community has a full-time staff of fully equipped, well-trained firefighters who arrive accompanied by an emergency treatment van and an ambulance.

Everything that’s needed to handle the emergency… but there are no longer the lines of cars, trucks, and bikes of sightseers that used to follow like a long-attached tail. At some point, we’ve outgrown the need and desire for such entertainment and thrills.

The heady scent of burning leaves filling the air on a clear, snapping fall day and the pleasure of crunching a fresh-picked apple are ones I am deeply grateful for, as for me, they are remnants of our former small-town life.