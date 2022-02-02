Are our hearts hardened to rumors of war?

“And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars….” Matthew‬ ‭24:6a‬ (‭ESV‬‬)

Jesus warned us, and so it has been ever since. Hardly a month goes by without the media reporting on someplace being on the brink of some kind of war. We see the reports. We might get a bit worked up about the politics involved. Then, we turn our minds to more pressing issues… like the weather.

Please don’t read this as some sort of rebuke to “the other.” I’m guiltier than you. I rarely even watch the news. I have four kids, so our television tends to camp out with princesses, talking cars, and Pokémon more than updates on world affairs. Thankfully, my wife keeps me posted because I’m more likely to watch… Guy’s Grocery Games or Mizzou basketball.

So, why is my heart turned to this scripture today? Because we can only distance ourselves from hardships until they’re no longer just happening “somewhere” to “someone.” By the time you read this, my parents, who are missionaries in Ukraine, and their colleagues should be safely evacuated from a country resting on the brink of conflict. Their world is being bombarded with rumors of war.

For them, this isn’t a news blurb. They’re being forced to leave behind their whole lives — friends they have served beside for two decades, families they have invested in, people they love — and they have no idea what might happen or how long they might have to stay away. Worst case scenario, war breaks out, and precious lives are lost. Best case scenario, rumors dissolve, and they’re able to return after a period of exile. That won’t make the uncertainty of evacuation any easier today though.

If you’ve stumbled onto this article, can I just ask you to do three things with me?

1. Pray for those facing these trials. Not just in Ukraine but all over the world real people are facing real loss and real fear. May we have eyes to see the reality of their tears.

2. Pray for the gospel to be spread through these struggles. If you were to talk to my parents today, they would ask you to pray for this first. Yes, we want safety, but let’s not limit our prayers to temporary fixes. Only the salvation of Jesus has the power to change the world for good. Jesus hasn’t returned yet because He’s still saving souls, so let’s pray for eternal rescues.

3. Prepare your heart. After telling His disciples conflicts will continue to occur, Jesus says this will keep happening until He returns. In fact, it will get worse before it gets better. “Therefore you also must be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect” (Matthew 24:44). Is your heart turning to Him, or are you ready to go check that weather?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

