Are rogue sparks really free?

“So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.” John 8:36 (ESV)

Last week, our country celebrated Independence Day. My family, like nearly everyone else, chose to commemorate our freedom by eating barbeque and watching pretty sky explosions. Something in that context really got me thinking about how we define the freedom we hold so dear.

You know when you’re watching fireworks, and it seems like one spark goes rogue and takes off in an entirely different direction from the pack? Our culture instills a desire to be like those sparks — choosing our own way, forging our own path and dancing to the beat of our own drum. In fact, deep down, most of us probably like to think of ourselves in those terms. Unfortunately, society tends to tell us we should all experience this freedom by being rebellious… in exactly the same ways. However, rejection of those expectations is what we really need.

In John chapter 8, Jesus is talking to religious leaders about the nature of freedom. They argue that as children of Abraham they have always been free, but He takes the issue straight to their hearts and says, “...everyone who practices sin is a slave to sin” John 8:34 (ESV). Our world tells us freedom comes from following our hearts and rebelling against whatever conventions seem out of vogue. However, if doing that leads us away from the road Jesus set before us, we’re not free at all. We’re captive to our desires. We’re slaves to sin. And, no matter how hard we might try to convince ourselves it’s working, we’re not free.

This reminds me of something that happened several years ago. I was doing some yard work and went to set up a bird bath that had tipped over. In the process, I bumped into one of the many bird feeders the previous owners of our house had left behind like little landmines throughout the yard. They were an awesome feature for the retired couple, but for a busy family with young kids, they’d just become a hassle. Therefore, to my delight, the post holding this particular feeder gave an encouraging wiggle when I bumped into it. Abandoning the bird bath altogether, I shook it for a bit and then proceeded to pull it out of the ground.

More than a little proud of my conquest, I balanced the feeder on my hip and strutted across our yard to dispose of my vanquished foe. Mid-victory march, my wife sent me a text, so I set the feeder down to check my phone. When I did, I noticed movement out of the corner of my eye. In the bird feeder that I had been shaking, pulling, and balancing on my hip… was a massive yellow jacket nest, and the swarming occupants weren’t at all pleased by their treatment! I was blissfully ignorant of the danger. In fact, I was having a great time. I was unaware, but I was not free.

Guys, it will be tempting to chase after what feels right, but just being a rogue spark doesn’t make you free. Even if you can’t see the fire yet, it will still hurt. Instead, come to the life-changing love of Jesus. Defined by His truth, you are free to live life as you we meant to because if He sets you free, you’re free indeed!

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless. (Oh, and maybe check for yellow jackets before shaking that abandoned bird feeder in your yard.)