Are we known by our love?

“By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” John 13:35 (ESV)

As a pastor and teacher, I field a lot of hurt. Frustrated humans of all ages come into my path every day. Sometimes they come sprinting with indignation, and sometimes they come limping in pain. Always, they come. What do they expect from me? It varies. What do they need from me? Jesus. The love of Jesus.

I don’t provide this perfectly because I’m broken too. Nonetheless, I know regardless of the label of their pain, everyone desperately needs to see they’re loved — and there is no greater love than the unmerited, unconditional, exuberant love of Jesus. Knowing that love and experiencing His grace has a way of just… changing everything. It’s supposed to change how we love one another, as well. So much so, Jesus said people will know we’re following Him if we love each other.

Recently, I was the recipient of a lavish outpouring of this love. In honor of my five-year anniversary, Providence decided to do an early pastor appreciation gift for me and my wife. Before the service started, they conned us into leaving the sanctuary under false pretenses. When we came back in, they had sat a basket full of pampering goodies for Melissa and a very nice guitar case for me on the front pew. The guitar case was open and covered in thank you cards. We weren't expecting this. We never would have asked for this. It was beyond sweet. It was the love of Jesus on display, and we were absolutely humbled.

When I went to grab my guitar from my old case to play our opening song, I was blown away. The used guitar I have been playing for almost 20 years was gone. In its place was a gorgeous Breedlove guitar. One, I might add, I had been dreaming about since I was 16. I never, ever, ever would have expected this. But they pulled together just to show… love.

I was so stunned by their generosity I couldn’t even begin to adequately thank them. Maybe this shout out in the Farmington Press will be a tiny step in that direction.

Guys, there is a lot of hate in this world. There is a lot of pain. There are more than enough reasons to gripe and complain and drink deeply of the depths of despair. And yet, Jesus came that we might experience a love that changes everything — a love that is then meant to define us. Look around today. How can you love greatly?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.