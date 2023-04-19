“For you remember, brothers, our labor and toil: we worked night and day, that we might not be a burden to any of you, while we proclaimed to you the gospel of God. You are witnesses, and God also, how holy and righteous and blameless was our conduct toward you believers” 1 Thessalonians 2:9-10 (ESV)

The past several weeks, we’ve camped out in 1 Thessalonians 2 and considered what Paul is teaching us about impactful Christian living. The interactions Paul and his companions had with these people, though brief, weren’t in vain because they spoke with compassionate, God-given, gospel-driven boldness while holding tightly to truth and being saturated by grace and love.

Last week, we saw him draw a comparison between their actions and the gentle dedication of a nursing mom. Next week, he’ll link their actions to those of a father. But for today, let’s just look at what he tells us about our characters.

The first admonition implicit in these verses is a call not to live as a “burden” to others. Now, I think that term carries some unhelpful connotations due to its use in our society. It reminds me of the dystopian novella Anthem where “useless people” are told not to “burden the earth” with their bodies. It also makes me think of the pseudo-decorum that causes us to object to circumstances we actually want (and fully expect to receive) by claiming we “don’t want to be a burden.”

Yet, Paul’s admonition is neither harsh nor euphemistic. It’s a reference to his personal work ethic. This is something we see in Paul’s life fairly often. He took dedication seriously (2 Thessalonians 3, Acts 18). In fact, the words he uses to describe his efforts here imply intensity and hardship. Because of this, passages like these have long influenced the idea that Christians should work heartily unto the Lord (Colossians 3:23). And there is a level at which this is presenting us with, essentially, a model for responsible living. However, look at the whole context. Paul and his companions worked tirelessly so as not to become a financial burden on these people while proclaiming the gospel to them.

Hard work does not replace the good news of Jesus, nor is it an alternative to evangelism. Instead, it is only useful in as much as it points to and—more importantly—allows for the clear proclamation of Jesus’ rescue! We’re not to be burdens, but we are to be witnesses.

Likewise, we’re called to be examples. Paul specifically says their conduct was holy, righteous, and blameless. This almost seems like three ways of saying the same thing, but he’s emphasizing a completeness of character. The word translated holiness here implies a deliberate orientation towards God or keeping Him your focus; righteousness is referring to right living or treating others with justice and equity; and blamelessness means living above reproach. Though not perfect, our love for God and others should be… real. It should stand up to scrutiny because it’s not just a face we put on. It’s who we are.

I think that’s further illustrated by the specific context of this conduct. Paul says they were this way toward the “believers.” This doesn’t exclude nonbelievers since none of these individuals were Christians when Paul first arrived, but it’s underscoring the importance of character… even within the church. Cries of hypocrisy ring forth when people put on a “church face” in an attempt to “win converts.”

Why? Because if our love is only loving to others before they are saved or join our churches, we’re selfish manipulators not imitators of Jesus! His unconditional love should be what transforms our lives and echoes forth from our hearts to everybody, all the time — even toward people we see at church every Sunday.

Alright, so I won’t burden you any longer with reading this article, but take time to think about what kind of character your heart is projecting to the world. His makes the difference.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.