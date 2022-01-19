Are you crying?

“He who goes out weeping, bearing the seed for sowing, shall come home with shouts of joy, bringing his sheaves with him.” Psalm 126:6 (ESV).

When I woke up Monday morning, there was a message on my phone from my cousin. She wanted me to know a young lady who had been living with them accepted Jesus as her personal savior. Immediately, my heart filled with two conflicting emotions — joy and sorrow. I was so glad this young life was now forever and gloriously changed and immediately sorrowful that longing to see this kind of rescue doesn’t fully define me.

The beautiful psalm we opened with has pounded my heartstrings for years. We’re given a picture of a planter entering the fields… weeping. He’s carrying precious seed desperate to see it take root. This isn’t an inspirational movie for farmers. My wife and I have had novice gardens of various sizes for years. No amount of crying ever makes them grow. The seed in the psalm, however, is the life-changing hope of Jesus. This, of course, should lead us to ask why crying about that would make a difference. We’re talking about the attitude of our hearts. If we’re burdened for the lost to the point of pain, we love deeply enough not to give up!

This is the level of compassion we’re called to emulate. Jesus wept when He looked out over a Jerusalem running from His grace. Jesus, in His passion, pursued me and pulled me from the Hell I deserve. Jesus, because of His great mercy, delays His return because His love is still relentless. I… go to work, and try to help raise my kids, and grade a million papers, and scroll through audiobooks on Missouri Libraries 2 Go. But how much thought do I give the eternal state of even my dearest friends? Surely, not as much as I should.

Can I be that honest? I have to, because I know I’m not alone. See, here’s the deeper problem: I have had these feelings of missing fervor before. In fact, they’re like emotional New Year’s resolutions to actually take Jesus seriously and start loving people like He does. They hit me hard. They spur me to action. They’re not enough. Unless Jesus changes my heart to see the world through His eyes, I will never consistently love as He loves.

Oh, I like to think I care about people. I like to think I truly long to see lives rescued by Jesus. I can even recount “proofs” of my sincerity. But how often am I sowing in tears? Pray I will. I’ll pray you will, too.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

