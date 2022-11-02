Are you experiencing labor pains?

“And a great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars. She was pregnant and was crying out in birth pains and the agony of giving birth.” Revelation 12:1-2

Last week, we started looking at Revelation 12. As we’ve mentioned in previous articles, the book of Revelation was written to show us Jesus. Specifically, we see who He is and what life here will be like until He returns. However, we’re shown this from all kinds of angles to help develop the picture. Chapter 12 begins a section full of Old Testament imagery, and it reads like a story. Why? Because Jesus is the truth behind all the stories that captivate our imaginations and activate our longings.

Like any good story, this one starts by giving us the characters. Today, I just want to talk about the first two: the woman and the child she’s pregnant with.

Hm. We’ve officially entered November, we’re reading the Bible, and we’re talking about a pregnant woman. Immediately, this probably floods us with Nativity imagery… and for good reason. Nonetheless, that’s not all that’s going on here.

Before we go any further, let’s not forget we’re told this woman is a sign. That means she’s meant to represent something. Which is helpful, especially if you’re trying to figure out how she’s wearing astronomical objects! Rather than a dangerous and impossible fashion statement, that description draws heavily from Joseph’s dream in Genesis 37:9: “…Behold, I have dreamed another dream… the sun, the moon, and eleven stars were bowing down to me.” This dream wasn’t received well, of course, because it described his family bowing down to him. However, in Revelation 12, the woman encompasses the whole family. She is clothed in the sun, has the moon at her feet, and is wearing a crown with 12 stars.

Cool…but what does that mean? We’ve seen this kind of language all throughout the letter, especially with the use of twelves to represent the twelve tribes (Old Testament) and the twelve apostles (New Testament). This woman is a picture of the family of God, His people, the Church.

So… why is the Church pregnant? This portion of the sign often leads people to say this woman is Mary. In a sense, it is. Mary is part of the Church and played a pivotal role in what this image is pointing to. However, this picture shows us something bigger than just Mary. This is the people of God in eager anticipation of the long-expected Messiah desiring deeply for Him to come while facing the agony that exists without Him.

Do you see how the truth of this story speaks to us still? Though we can live with the hope Jesus has already secured, we’re now waiting for His return. Because of that, we’ll sometimes cry out in agony as sharp, all-encompassing pain jolts through our lives.

That is the natural condition of everyone who lives in this fallen world. But guys, those tears don’t have to define us! I don’t know what you’re facing as you read this, but I know this to be true. We can not only live in eager anticipation of what’s next but also rejoice in the glorious light that has already come!

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.