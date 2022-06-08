Are you playing with enticing fire?

“In appearance the locusts were like horses prepared for battle: on their heads were what looked like crowns of gold; their faces were like human faces, their hair like women's hair, and their teeth like lions' teeth…” Revelation 9:7-8 (ESV)

As a pastor, one of my deepest convictions is teaching verse by verse through whole books of the Bible. I’m passionate about walking through the entirety of scripture, not just my favorite passages or the fun ones to talk about. That inevitably leads to tackling challenging passages as a congregation. Nowhere has that been more… interesting, than when teaching through Revelation.

In fact, after preaching on Revelation 8, my wife and I were “debriefing,” and she said, “Man, that had to have been a weird passage for visitors to come in on!” It had mentioned oceans being turned to blood, wormwood tainting freshwater supplies, and talking eagles. She was right. The pictures were strange. However, my response was, “Wait until we read chapter 9!” And that’s where our verses come from today.

However, like always, we need to step back and take these images for what they are — pictures meant to point us to what Jesus is doing and who He is. Revelation chapter 8 showed us Jesus returning to judge the world while also reminding us He won’t be back until He’s done saving people. It was a call not to waste our time but to come to Him in repentance while we still can.

Chapter 9 should be read through that same spiritual lens. Wrapped in vivid, Old Testament imagery is the reason we need this Jesus so desperately — while sin will seem appealing, it’s actually destroying us.

In context, this chapter is given as a “woe.” It’s a picture of the despair brought on by following after our sinful natures. Like the wormwood tainting the freshwater in the previous chapter, it points to what you expect to be refreshing bringing death instead.

These verses start with military imagery (horses prepared for battle) because sin has a destructive purpose and is intentionally equipped to execute it. Nonetheless, that’s not what we first notice about it. In fact, it’s held in a place of prominence (crowns of gold) and instead of a destructive, foreign force, it looks… normal (human faces). Sin doesn’t storm into our lives like a monster bent on destruction. It walks in behind a friendly smile and the illusion of approachability.

Often, it even seems attractive (women’s hair). Guys, that’s our world. Sin is not only appealing but is frequently portrayed as right. Like Psalm 12:8 warns us, “On every side the wicked prowl, as vileness is exalted among the children of man.” Sin is exalted and following God is villainized. Where does this lead? Well, that’s the cornerstone of this warning. It looks good, but “the wages of sin is death…” (Romans 6:23). That’s why it’s so important to remember the danger that lies behind this facade (lion’s teeth).

Maybe sometimes we need strange words to help us see critical truths. The fire might be enticing, but it will still burn you. Please, guard your heart and follow after Jesus’ amazing grace instead of the scorching deception of this world.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

