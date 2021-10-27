Are you struggling?

“For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.” 2 Corinthians 4:17-18 ESV

I find myself quoting these verses a lot. They’re powerful, encouraging, and comforting. We all need that right now. Life is hard. Let’s not downplay that. Nonetheless, there is hope because Jesus’ grace is good! Honestly, I could probably just leave it there and make some readers very happy, but let’s just unpack this a bit more. Here’s the gist: Though this life will come with many struggles, we can view suffering as preparation for mind-blowing glory.

See, our suffering isn’t without purpose. Jesus is moving in the midst of the pain. He has a plan and a purpose. Even if we can’t see it right now, He’s making something beautiful despite the hurt and chaos… if we look to Him. We don’t have to do that last part.