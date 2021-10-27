Are you struggling?

“For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.” 2 Corinthians 4:17-18 ESV
I find myself quoting these verses a lot. They’re powerful, encouraging, and comforting. We all need that right now. Life is hard. Let’s not downplay that. Nonetheless, there is hope because Jesus’ grace is good! Honestly, I could probably just leave it there and make some readers very happy, but let’s just unpack this a bit more. Here’s the gist: Though this life will come with many struggles, we can view suffering as preparation for mind-blowing glory.
See, our suffering isn’t without purpose. Jesus is moving in the midst of the pain. He has a plan and a purpose. Even if we can’t see it right now, He’s making something beautiful despite the hurt and chaos… if we look to Him. We don’t have to do that last part.
We can keep trudging through complaining about our sorrows — which we’re all really good at — or we can remember the God who has always been moving and making beauty from ashes hasn’t changed. Seeing that now gives us a glimpse into what we will ultimately experience when He makes all things new and wipes every tear as we experience His goodness firsthand in Heaven.
Oh, and Heaven is going to be incredible! This passage calls it beyond all comparison. Guys, we’re entering into one of the most beautiful times of the year in Missouri. It’s hard to beat a morning when the leaves start turning, a cool early-fall breeze caresses the nearly frosted ground, and a red sunrise sneaks reluctantly over the horizon.
There is something about it that just makes us want to snuggle in with a good book and a nice cup of Earl Grey tea. Well... that last part might just be me. Either way, it’s absolutely gorgeous… and this is the broken version! What lies ahead for those who have been rescued by Jesus isn’t some blank white room with an overabundance of harps and togas. We know beauty, and Heaven is rich and dynamic and beautiful beyond what we can even imagine.
Let’s not lose sight of our context here. The pandemic flipped our worlds upside down. None of us were prepared for that. Honestly, even now, none of us are really good at this. Nevertheless, none of this is forever. So how do we live in the middle of a broken, transient world? Live for the eternal! Look forward to His mind-blowing glory. Focus on loving God and loving people. Don’t lose heart. Your struggle isn’t without purpose, and His grace isn't done yet.
Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School.