Are you trusting his seal?

“After this I saw four angels standing at the four corners of the earth, holding back the four winds of the earth, that no wind might blow on earth or sea or against any tree. Then I saw another angel ascending from the rising of the sun, with the seal of the living God, and he called with a loud voice to the four angels who had been given power to harm earth and sea, saying, "Do not harm the earth or the sea or the trees, until we have sealed the servants of our God on their foreheads.” Revelation 7:1-3 (ESV)

Chapter six of Revelation told us there would be devastation. Chapter seven steps back and reminds us we don’t have to despair even in the midst of tribulation because ultimate hope, regardless of how broken you feel right now, is possible in Jesus.

After spending much of the letter focusing on pictures of complete destruction, we’re shown these incredible angels. Four are holding the corners of the earth —which is meant to represent the whole planet. One is coming from “the rising of the sun” — which has to be a picture of Jesus, who is the light of the world, because there is no physical sun in Heaven. And a beautiful message is being proclaimed: “hold on a second so the servants of God can be sealed!” This feels like a build up to something wonderful… but what?

Ultimately, it’s an encouraging reminder that His are secure. Though there has, of course, been a good share of speculation about this sealing, I think it fits best with Scripture not to see it as a forehead tattoo, but a picture of those who are completely God’s — following Him, belonging to Him, being marked by thoughts, desires, and actions which are of Him.

Remember what Jesus called the greatest commandment? “And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength” Mark 12:30

That’s a call to love God with everything you do (strength), feel (heart), and think (mind) forever (soul)! It’s the same picture we get in Deuteronomy 6:4-9 where were told to teach these truths and this level of commitment to our children and to make it part of everything we do as we “bind them as a sign on [our hands], and… as frontlets between [our] eyes.”

Therefore, this sealing is a reminder that we can belong wholeheartedly to Him. However, it’s easy to overlook this beautiful truth: Jesus does the sealing. We like control and the self-assurance that comes with thinking we can rescue ourselves or stand strong enough to… fill in the blank.

Reality is better. Not only do we need a savior, but that savior chooses to pursue us with His relentless love. Salvation is His work and our gift! Will you take time to pause today in a world that’s often so upside down and trust in the one who seals? In a world so full of insecurities, will you come to the one who secures completely?

Until next week, live everyday like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

