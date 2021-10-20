 Skip to main content
Are you wasting away or being renewed?
Are you wasting away or being renewed?

Pastor Bobby Upchurch

“...So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. 2 Corinthians 4:16 ESV

Typically, when I preach, I start with a “gist statement,” so my congregation knows what they missed while they were napping. Here’s our's for today in case you nod off while reading this: We can have constant renewal in the face of persistent decay.

Let’s start with that first promise: you’re dying. I know that seems less than encouraging, but stick with me. Your body will fail you. Jesus won’t. We might be crumbling or at least moving toward times of crumbling, but this passage tells us every day, our souls can be refreshed.

We all know the excitement of something fresh. Even a new haircut, unless it’s a hack-job, gives us a certain pep in our step. New cars, which I’ve never personally experienced, are apparently so impactful they have a smell named after them. As a teacher, I always think about the beginning of a new school year. There is that sense of opportunity and expectation permeating the atmosphere. Nothing has happened yet, so anything is possible. It’s exciting. Unfortunately, none of this lasts. Hair grows, new cars start smelling like mine, and the excitement of every school year quickly gives way to counting down the days until Christmas break.

But guys, in Christ, every day is new! Every morning is an opportunity to wake up and see what He’s doing around you. Every moment is a chance to be part of His plan. The world might be falling apart around us. We might feel like we’re barely holding on, but He’s making all things new. That’s why He came.

In fact, at school, I tell my students “Merry Christmas” all year long. When they give me weird looks and ask me why, I always respond with: “It’s a lifestyle.” And it should be. That excitement of knowing Jesus has shown up and is bringing hope and life where it is not is something we can celebrate every day.

I love the hymn, “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus,” and it encompasses this truth so well. I’m not sure where you are right now, but I’m sure you need this.

“O soul are you weary and troubled

No light in the darkness you see

There's light for a look at the Savior

And life more abundant and free

Turn your eyes upon Jesus

Look full in His wonderful face

And the things of earth will grow strangely dim

In the light of his glory and grace” 

– Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus

Merry Christmas!

