Are you wasting away or being renewed?

“...So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. 2 Corinthians 4:16 ESV

Typically, when I preach, I start with a “gist statement,” so my congregation knows what they missed while they were napping. Here’s our's for today in case you nod off while reading this: We can have constant renewal in the face of persistent decay.

Let’s start with that first promise: you’re dying. I know that seems less than encouraging, but stick with me. Your body will fail you. Jesus won’t. We might be crumbling or at least moving toward times of crumbling, but this passage tells us every day, our souls can be refreshed.

We all know the excitement of something fresh. Even a new haircut, unless it’s a hack-job, gives us a certain pep in our step. New cars, which I’ve never personally experienced, are apparently so impactful they have a smell named after them. As a teacher, I always think about the beginning of a new school year. There is that sense of opportunity and expectation permeating the atmosphere. Nothing has happened yet, so anything is possible. It’s exciting. Unfortunately, none of this lasts. Hair grows, new cars start smelling like mine, and the excitement of every school year quickly gives way to counting down the days until Christmas break.