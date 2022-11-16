Around Town: Guess what Willie Rogers did today!!

Our community lost a legend recently. It wasn’t anyone that you’d hear about on the 6 or 10 o’clock news — no big news flash, no dramatic break-ins and no bold headlines in the big city papers. Probably, the only media mention was on the local radio stations and in the local newspaper when the death notice is made.

But, if you were a teacher, administrator or student at the Washington-Franklin Grade School during the 1960s, you knew this legend well. And so did most of the parents that received weekly, if not daily, news flashes about the legend’s latest exciting feats or accidents.

At least once a week, my son would come bolting through the front door, yelling, “Mom, Mom! Guess what Willie Rogers did today!!!”

It was a stop-the-presses call that was heard in many households throughout our small town as excited students bounded in to give the scoop on Willie’s latest adventure or misadventure.

“Mom, Mom! Guess what Willie Rogers did today!!!!”

Yep, the legend was alive and growing. Willie Rogers had done it again. A notable day… at least on the elementary grade school circuit.

Willie was not a bad boy. He was not mean, mischievous or a bully. Willie was — well, Willie was Willie. He didn’t play elaborate pranks or prepare involved schemes to create trouble.

Willie was just active.

Constantly and unceasingly. He hated being quiet, it was foreign to his very nature. Willie had to move… to talk…. to be up and going, seeing what was happening around him. Offering opinions or wanting to help get things done… Willie was a mover and a shaker and sometimes a pusher and an urger. Willie was the neighborhood’s big, friendly, shaggy dog. He liked being with people and helping. He was just a jangle of energy and ideas and wanted to share them. He could drive you up the wall one minute… and then turn around and offer his hand to help you down the next. But everyone — classmates, teachers, adults, casual acquaintances — everyone liked Willie.

After all…. what was there not to like? Willie liked people… people liked Willie.

It was just that when there is that much energy and movement going on in one confined space, things happen. The very air seems to vibrate with a kinetic force. You can almost hear the squeal of pent-up energy pushing to be released from a tight space… and when it does (and it will), things happen. Sometimes Willie would trip over his own enthusiasm and take things around down with him.

“Guess what Willie Rogers did today!!!!!”

It was never anything where the authorities were called in, or injuries or great damage occurred. Not like today with the deadly disregard for life and property. These were more or less small incidents… some pretty outstanding, but still, mostly things that could be righted with an “Oops!” or apology, a time-out or an “Oh, well. That’s just Willie.”

Nothing huge, but I’m sure there are still many people throughout our community who can quickly come up with two or three Willie Rogers incidents that they witnessed… and relished. Trash cans that were knocked over, flowerpots that mysteriously fell from windowsills, a window shade that flew up during a dull lecture, or maybe a loosened stop sign or two. Things that happen… things that go “bump” in the night... or during a boring class.

The only “could-have-been serious thing” to happen I remember being reported was the one after-school announcement made at full lung volume accompanied by jumping up and down… “Do you know what Willie Rogers did today?!!!! He set Byron Harrington’s barn on fire!”

Well, yes, he did.

It was an accident that no one was ever certain how it came about or what Willie was even doing in Byron’s barn… but the fire was quickly discovered and put out, and there was no lasting or serious damage. And Mr. Harrington — who had a rascal or two of his own — did not press charges or make a big thing of it.

That seemed to be the cap on the legend because, after that, the excited announcements became fewer and farther between. Still, they did occur.

But even a spinning top has to finally come to a standstill, and I was the one that went to my son’s door on a recent evening and said, “Son, Willie Rogers passed away last night.”

It was sad. Neither of us had words to say that seemed fitting for acknowledging that even legends have a finite time as mortals. Maybe there are none.

But I believe strongly that at some time in the great, mysterious hereafter, an excited little cherub is going to come whirling through the pearly gates yelling, “God, God! Do you know what Willie Rogers did today?!!!!”

Rest well, Willie. You will be missed.