Ask for help if you need it

Suicide rates in recent years have been steadily going up. World-wide around 800,000 people kill themselves each year. In 2018, approximately 48,000 Americans took their own lives. Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the US. The pandemic is making things worse; the CDC reported that in the past month 25% of young people ages 18-24 have considered taking their lives.

Several years ago, I read about how mega-church pastor Rick Warren’s son Matthew took his life in April 2013. Pastor Rick did not preach again until mid-July. He appropriately titled that series of messages, How to Get Through What You’re Going Through.

Pastor Rick explained he had the perfect role model to help him with his struggle. He said, “God knows what it’s like to lose a son… Not for one second did God forsake my son. Not for one moment has God forsaken me.” He continued, “For 27 years I prayed every day of my life for God to heal my son’s mental illness. It just didn’t make sense why this prayer was not being answered. But I would rather walk with God and have my questions unanswered than have my questions answered and not walk with God.”

I admire Rick’s honest vulnerability. Making sense of the tragedies in our lives is sometimes not just difficult— but often impossible. In those moments we would welcome easy answers, but they do not exist.