Assistance is available for Ameren utility bills

Dear Friends,

My office received the following information from Ameren UE relating to assistance for those in need with their utility bills. If you know of anyone who this may help, please forward it on.

Ameren Missouri provides additional $500,000 to help customers during COVID-19 crisis

New phase of COVID-19 Clean Slate program expands income eligibility for customer assistance with utility bills.

Because of the ongoing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ameren Missouri making an additional $500,000 in energy assistance available to customers across the state. The funding is on top of $4 million previously pledged this year.

This $500,000 in funding makes energy assistance available for more Missouri families by expanding income eligibility requirements. Moderate-income families who need energy assistance for the first time, but don't qualify for Missouri's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), may be eligible for these additional Clean Slate funds.