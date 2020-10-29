Assistance is available for Ameren utility bills

Dear Friends,
My office received the following information from Ameren UE relating to assistance for those in need with their utility bills. If you know of anyone who this may help, please forward it on.
Ameren Missouri provides additional $500,000 to help customers during COVID-19 crisis
New phase of COVID-19 Clean Slate program expands income eligibility for customer assistance with utility bills.
Because of the ongoing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ameren Missouri making an additional $500,000 in energy assistance available to customers across the state. The funding is on top of $4 million previously pledged this year.
This $500,000 in funding makes energy assistance available for more Missouri families by expanding income eligibility requirements. Moderate-income families who need energy assistance for the first time, but don't qualify for Missouri's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), may be eligible for these additional Clean Slate funds.
We know there are many families struggling with their expenses who don't qualify for existing programs, but have been deeply impacted by the pandemic, said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. We want those families to know we are here to help in this critical time of need. This new round of Clean Slate will support even more customers as we head into the colder winter months.
From the start of this pandemic, we have worked closely with the Missouri Office of the Public Counsel to find ways to best serve our customers and help them through this crisis, said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri. These expanded eligibility requirements will provide additional relief for Missouri families dealing with reduced wages, job loss and other financial hardships.
Clean Slate will help eligible customers clear the remaining balance on their account after they pay 25% of the past-due balance. Up to $500 in Clean Slate funds will be applied to the remaining account balance. Any leftover balance will be entered into a payment agreement.
To be eligible for Clean Slate, customers must meet the following requirements:
Household income up to 250% of the federal poverty level who do not qualify for LIHEAP.
For example, customers in a four-person household making up to $65,500 a year, or $5,458 per month, are eligible to apply.
Pay 25% of their past-due balance.
Prove loss of income or employment due to COVID-19.
Have an active Ameren Missouri electric account that is past due, or reconnecting an account.
Ameren Missouri's previous $3 million COVID-19 Clean Slate program helped thousands of Ameren Missouri customers pay off their past-due utility bills. Community partners and agencies administered the Clean Slate program and will also distribute this additional round of energy assistance dollars. Customers who have previously received Clean Slate funding are not eligible to apply.
This $500,000 in funding will be available starting Oct. 21 for eligible Missouri electric customers. Customers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to see if they are eligible and before their outstanding balance becomes overwhelming.
Customers can find more information about Clean Slate at AmerenMissouri.com/CleanSlate or by calling Ameren Missouri at 800-552-7583.
Energy assistance dollars are also available for customers with an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty level through the Missouri Family Support Division's (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) LIHEAP program. The state recently extended the deadline for LIHEAP's Summer Cooling Program to Oct. 31, 2020, increased the maximum benefit from $300 to $600 and temporarily expanded the eligibility requirements from a maximum of 135% to 150% of the federal poverty level.
How to apply for LIHEAP:
Contact your local Community Action Agency.
Call 855-FSD-INFO (855-373-4636) to request an application.
Apply via a new online portal at MyDSS.MO.gov/energy-assistance
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact my office at 573-751-2317 or email at mike.henderson@house.mo.gov.
