Back to legislative work after spring break

Dear Friends,
Pharmacy transparency, arch madness HB 834 & HB 447
After taking a week off for spring break I returned to the Capitol. The pace and bill volume have increased significantly as you will see below. Two of my four bills have progressed through the legislative process and I’m awaiting assignment of the other two.
After it passed unanimously through Health-Mental Health Policy Committee and the Rules Committee, this past week I presented my HB 834 to the entire House membership in a process called “Perfection.” It passed on a voice vote after a harmful amendment was offered and successfully put down. Within the week I will again bring it before the full House membership for a final vote and if passed I will present it to a senate committee to be voted on for full passage there and then hopefully, a signature by the governor.
This bill is intended to lower prescription drug costs to our citizens by creating total transparency in the pharmaceutical supply chain. It will hold large, national retail pharmacy chains, insurers, and companies called pharmacy benefits managers, many of whom are owned by each other, accountable to their patients rather than to their shareholders.
My bill will allow consumers to use the pharmacy of their choice and to buy the pharmaceuticals they and their doctor and pharmacist want to be prescribed. It removes “Gag Clauses” from contracts our local pharmacies must sign with these national pharmacy benefits managers, so pharmacists can tell patients if there is a less expensive option available to them.
Because my bill requires transparency, patients will now know if they are being treated fairly by requiring these large corporations to show drug costs and the portion of rebates they retain. Say you have a $15 insurance co-pay but unbeknownst to you the prescription drug your doctor ordered only costs $10. You will now be able to be told by your pharmacist if you would be better off buying the drug outside your insurance plan, so you can save the $5.
Currently pharmacists can’t provide you that information due to the “Gag Clauses” they were required to sign. In another example, a Bloomberg investigation revealed a bottle of an antipsychotic drug was sold to a patient for almost $200 but the national pharmacy benefits manager purchased it for under $6 — a 3,360 percent profit margin!
It is time to put our citizens first!
I filed HB 447 to designate the St. Louis Arch as Missouri’s official state monument. It passed out of the Rules Committee and will now go on the calendar to be heard by the full House of Representatives.
This bill was filed at the request of Farmington teacher, Janis Chatman, on behalf of students who did extensive research and learned Missouri has no official monument. The students created a picture of the Arch that is part of a large traveling mural which was created by students in southeast Missouri.
After learning Missouri has no official monument the students decided rather than read about Missouri history, they would be part of Missouri history. Layton Massey and Colton Gabel, who were accompanied by their parents, and Ms. Chatman represented their classes and appeared before the Tourism Committee and testified to make the St. Louis Arch the official state monument.
These future politicians were successful in persuading the committee to vote in favor of the bill by a vote of 12 to 0!
Protecting children in unlicensed residential care facilities – HBs 557 & 560
Children in some unlicensed residential care facilities have suffered mental, physical, and sexual abuse which has prompted legislation to create stronger protections for young people in faith-based reform schools. This week in the House we gave initial approval to a bill that creates stronger oversight for boarding schools run by religious organizations.
An exemption in current law allows residential care facilities managed by religious organizations to operate without supervision. This has allowed some bad actors to set up reform schools with no oversight from the state because Missouri is one of only two states that has an exemption.
Some people came to Missouri who are not religious-based people. They set up homes that have resulted in some horrible situations. In some cases all the operator had to say was the home was a religious organization and they could be open for business. The law didn’t allow for the state to check if they were a recognized religious organization or not.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a total of 102 criminal charges, including rape, sodomy, and physical abuse, against the operators of the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch and the Agape Boarding School, which has also received allegations of abuse.
The bill approved by the House ensures anyone working or volunteering at an unlicensed facility is subjected to a federal criminal background check. It requires all such facilities to notify the Department of Social Services of their existence and to comply with provisions that protect the safety of the children in residence. The bill also outlines a process which allows the department to intervene when there are allegations of abuse or neglect.
There are many great facilities overseen by religious organizations. This bill is filed to protect them from bad actors whose actions tarnish the entire industry.
The bill will have another vote in the House before moving to the Senate for consideration.
The house OKs bill to create Birth Match Program – HB 432
The members of the Missouri House have given strong bipartisan support to legislation that protects newborns from potential abuse. Known as the Birth Match Program, the bill requires data sharing between the Children's Division of the Department of Social Services and the State Registrar's office to compare birth reports with reports of parents who have been convicted of certain crimes or have a termination of parental rights. Local Children’s Division personnel will initiate contact with the family to determine if the parent or family has a need for services and provide such voluntary and time-limited services as appropriate to help the family.
The bill creates a way for Social Services to help newborns who are likely in abusive situations before they are harmed and helps keep young babies and families on a path to success in order to ensure the safety of the child and allows the state to offer prevention and crisis management support to families who may need it.
The bill is now under consideration in the Senate.
First-round House approval prevents misuse of seclusion and restraint laws HB 387
The members of the Missouri House gave first-round approval to legislation to prevent the misuse of disciplinary practices known as seclusion and restraint. The bill provides stronger definitions for the practices and regulates how they can be implemented and utilized.
Seclusion and restraint are disciplinary practices used by some schools when dealing with students who pose a threat to themselves or others. The practice is meant as a last resort and involves restraining the child or removing him or her to a separate space. Currently there are no federal laws governing how seclusion and restraint can be used.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has a policy on seclusion and restraint but it hasn’t been uniformly enforced so some schools have developed their own policies. The bill requires schools to create policies that prohibits the use of restraint and seclusion, including "prone restraint," for any purpose other than situations or conditions in which there is imminent danger of physical harm to self or others. Unfortunately some bad actors have used seclusion and restraint for discipline, time outs, and punishment.
The bill requires incidents requiring restraint or seclusion be monitored by school personnel with written observation. Additionally, it ensures parents and guardians are promptly notified when schools have used the measures on their child, and it mandates annual trainings for the school personnel who use them.
The bill requires another vote in the House before moving to the Senate.
School open enrollment – HB 543
This bill creates the Public School Open Enrollment Act, which establishes transfer procedures to nonresident districts for students in public schools. It specifies that any student beginning kindergarten or already enrolled in a public school may attend a public school in any nonresident district. Districts must declare participation in the Open Enrollment Program by October 1.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) shall develop a model open enrollment transfer policy. Any student that applies for a transfer may only accept one transfer per school year, although the student may return to their resident district and must complete a full semester before applying for another transfer. For the purposes of federal and state aid the student shall be counted as a resident pupil of the nonresident district.
The bill’s supporters say the bill provides districts with an option to participate and accept students, however, it does not prevent students from leaving a district. Amendments to the bill are meant to address concerns such as siblings attending the same district and athletes transferring schools merely to participate in sports.
These supporters state that where you live should not dictate where you go to school and that public school choice would be beneficial for parents and districts that offer a "good product". They also say the bill focuses on students and creates flexibility and opportunities, while allowing local policy development and holding districts responsible.
Election law changes – HB 738
The bill authorizes the Secretary of State (SOS) to audit voter registration lists and require election authorities to remove improper names. Beginning January 1, 2022, it requires the use of a paper ballot and repeals electronic voting system language with certain exceptions for voting equipment used for the disabled.
It allows use of absentee ballots without stating a reason beginning the third Tuesday before an election, as long as photo identification is provided or other exceptions are met. The bill also specifies photographic identification requirements for voting a regular ballot, but allows use of provisional ballots with any type of documentation currently allowed for voting.
The bill is intended to ensure fair and secure elections in Missouri. Most of the measures are designed to combat actual problems and attempts at fraud personally witnessed by sponsors in past years. The use of hand-marked paper ballots will greatly help in securing elections and providing an audit trail.
Photographic identification provisions are modified in accordance with court rulings so that they can be implemented. The bill will provide assurance to the general public that Missouri elections will not be questioned in the same manner as other states’ elections.
Children's savings account program – HB 627
This bill establishes a children's savings account program provide to parents of any qualified children born or adopted after Jan. 1, 2021 and a Missouri resident at time of birth, a scholarship grant of $100 in a savings account known as the Missouri Education Savings Program. The bill allows students to use money through the fund to help pay for higher education and the expenses that follow.
The intent of the bill is that students are much more likely to open a 529 account and start saving, which promotes financial literacy and allows students to plan for the future. The bill meets this goal without dramatically increasing state expenses. The bill also improves health outcomes for students and families by removing financial strain and its consequences.
New motor vehicles to be exempt from safety inspections – HB 687
All new motor vehicles will be exempt from safety inspections under this new bill immediately prior to their sale, regardless of any current certificate of inspection and approval. The bill is intended to provide more transparency and safety and remove the unnecessary requirement that new cars must be inspected.
Courts can no longer rewrite ballot summary language – HB 850
The bill prohibits the modification of summary statements or ballot language approved by the General Assembly for Constitutional Amendments or statutory measures. Courts will have no jurisdiction to rewrite or edit such language prior to placing it on the ballot.
Judges will not be allowed to modify ballot language because it would violate the separation of powers between the legislative and judicial branches. Ballot language may be reviewed as to form by the Secretary of State and the Attorney General.
Courts will retain their power to rule on the constitutionality of ballot language but are restricted with regard to the remedy of substantially rewriting ballot language that is passed by the legislature.
National Agriculture Week in Missouri
Governor Mike Parson proclaimed March 21-27 as National Agriculture Week in Missouri. The governor joins the Missouri Department of Agriculture in celebrating the state’s top position nationally in agriculture production.
Missouri is ranked among the top tier of states in agriculture production, which remains the backbone of our state’s strong economy. Agriculture plays a key role in Missouri's economic development and in ensuring Missouri thrives for the next generation.
Missouri is home to 95,000 farms, employs nearly 400,000 people in food & agriculture jobs, and has an estimated economic impact of $88.4 billion annually. Agriculture remains our state’s number one economic driver, supporting both rural and urban communities from farm to fork.
St. Louis is home to the world’s largest concentration of plant scientists and the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor represents more than half of total worldwide animal health, diagnostics, and pet food sales. With more than 300 animal health companies, the corridor represents the largest concentration of animal health industry assets in the world.
More than 100,000 students are members of Missouri FFA and Missouri 4-H.
Missouri exports more than $2.3 billion in food & agriculture products annually to international buyers. The state is home to the second and third largest rail hubs in the United States with 430 million tons of goods shipped annually, using 4,200 miles of rail lines. Missouri’s rivers give our state a competitive advantage in moving food & agricultures product internationally with 40 million tons of commodities shipped via 17 barge ports annually. To learn about Missouri’s rankings nationwide and economic impact, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
Women Legislators of Missouri scholarship for high school senior girls
The Women Legislators of Missouri are encouraging young women, set to graduate from high school at the end of this year, to apply for a $1000 college scholarship. Each year the group selects students from Missouri’s congressional districts to receive the awards.
The Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus created the senior scholarship program to provide financial assistance to students on the basis of leadership, academics and community service. Candidates must fill out an application and are required to submit a 500-word essay answering the question, “If you were a state legislator, what would you hope to accomplish and why?”
The submission deadline is Wednesday, March 31, and the group will select recipients and then hold a reception in their honor on Monday, April 19 at a reception at the Missouri State Capitol.
A link to download the scholarship is located at: https://stlouisgraduates.academicworks.com/opportunities/4078. For further information, please contact 573-751-4787.
I do appreciate hearing from constituents from our district regarding their opinions on bills being discussed. To track legislation on the House Floor, click here.
Thank you for the honor to serve as your state representative!