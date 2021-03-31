Back to legislative work after spring break

The bill creates a way for Social Services to help newborns who are likely in abusive situations before they are harmed and helps keep young babies and families on a path to success in order to ensure the safety of the child and allows the state to offer prevention and crisis management support to families who may need it.

The bill is now under consideration in the Senate.

First-round House approval prevents misuse of seclusion and restraint laws HB 387

The members of the Missouri House gave first-round approval to legislation to prevent the misuse of disciplinary practices known as seclusion and restraint. The bill provides stronger definitions for the practices and regulates how they can be implemented and utilized.

Seclusion and restraint are disciplinary practices used by some schools when dealing with students who pose a threat to themselves or others. The practice is meant as a last resort and involves restraining the child or removing him or her to a separate space. Currently there are no federal laws governing how seclusion and restraint can be used.