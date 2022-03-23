I remember the slickness of her pink skin. The translucent soap bubbles that decorated her smooth, flawless body with peek-a-boo pops. Her tiny bottom smooched against the washcloth in the base of the sink as she leaned back against my arm.

I cupped my nervous hand around my newborn daughter’s shoulder and closed my fingers to encircle her armpit. Not too tight, but tight enough — a delicate balance of tender security that was as new to me as the baby I was bathing. She didn’t notice the exaggerated calmness in my voice as I whispered syllables of bravery to myself.

“There. I’ve got ya.” The voice above her was as familiar as her own heartbeat and she was used to the sound. Play-Doh-y pliant, she wiggled gently, and her legs kicked in a spasm of ducky delight.

My shoulders hunched over the sink and cast their shaky shadow along the warm water. Muscles clenched in ready; prepared for sudden peril. Eyes darting like dragonflies across my baby’s shiny flesh in tiny flutters of concentration.

Andrea was safe. I was keeping her that way with the strength of my arms and the growing experience of motherhood. As long as I was here, watching and holding, she would be perfectly fine.

And although I sometimes doubted my ability as a mother, I was always sure of my grasp.

She grew. In spite of and because of my attention, her childhood was safe and secure. Never far away, I was always ready to pull her from sudden dunks and dry stinging eyes. Little arms that flailed helplessly so long ago now wrapped themselves around life with increasing strength — and an increasing ability to support her own weight and break her own falls.

My senses were buoyed by the freedom her growing maturity afforded. I could relax tense muscles and rest strained, watchful eyes more and more as the years floated past.

Andrea’s adolescence was a tug-of-war that pulled her slowly away from my constant presence and we alternated game plans: one time holding tightly, another time letting the rope slither through reluctant hands.

Hundreds of stumbles averted. Thousands of tears dried. Dangers, real and imagined, held at hugging-arm’s length. My body had sculpted a space beneath my heart where her form fit like a final puzzle piece.

And then — just when I finally felt sure of my grip. When I knew how gently I should hold my baby. How to cup my body around her and soften life’s pummeling blows.

Just when I needed to hold her more than she needed to be held.

Andrea tossed an obligatory wave over her broad, womanly shoulders. She patted the pocket of her jeans to make sure her brand new driver’s license was there. The keys in her hand glinted in the harsh sunlight, slicing an eye-watering reflection in the storm door between us.

I held back warning words. I forced myself to stay behind the glass, screaming motherly wails of worry without making a sound:

“Don’t go. Not yet. Be careful. Watch out for…”

I just looked away for a second. She was gone. I walked to the kitchen, leaned my empty arms against the kitchen sink and marveled at the ebb and flow of it all.

Robin Garrison Leach is a freelance writer and columnist from Quincy, Illinois."Robin Writes" is published in numerous Missouri and Illinois newspapers. Contact her at robinwrites@yahoo.com

