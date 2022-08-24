In moving from state to state and city to city over the years, I’ve learned an invaluable lesson: being a Temp Tramp is a great way to get acquainted in your new location, and it also serves as a learning experience.

Signing up with a temporary employment agency gives you entry to a variety of businesses, you become familiar with the area, become acquainted with new people, and you get paid for your time while doing it! It’s a real win-win situation.

One of the best inducements for becoming a temporary employee is that you can easily leave without a hassle or problems when you want to. Simply let your agency know, and they’ll give you a new assignment and supply another temp to fill the other job. Just don’t make a habit of it. The assignments are usually of short duration, so it’s best just to stick it out and do the best you can, then tramp on to a more congenial assignment.

I’ve worked as a temp in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, Florida, Sacramento, California, and St. Louis, Missouri. I liked most of the assignments, and it afforded me a steady income while looking for a permanent position. Being a temp is an easy way to learn the inside information about each company and if it’s a compatible type of work for your personality and skills. You quickly discover the work atmosphere, prejudices, problems, potential prospects for advancement, pay and benefits that come with the job. You’re the ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ friendly temp that full-time employees will generally open up to after only a short time.

If you show you’re willing to take directions, do things “their” way, not cause waves, do the best to your ability, and show a professional appreciation for any help or consideration received, the old-timers will begin to give you little tips on whom to trust and whom to watch out for: and yes, there is always at least one self-appointed “do-gooder spy” and an oily Lothario in every office. When working temp, you quickly learn that these are usually the first ones to give you so-called “good” advice, they offer to help you “get acquainted” and are the ones to be most leery of as they’re the ones to whom you smile politely, stay professional, say little and keep your head down.

Some of the other employees will soon be sharing little tidbits about the true working conditions — good as well as bad — and asking you to join them at “their table” for lunch. It doesn’t take long to find the most compatible group to casually mingle with during your short employment stay. On occasion, you’ll even make one or two good friends that you stay in contact with even after leaving the job. That’s how I met my best friend in Sacramento. We still visit.

Working temp can sometimes lead to an offer of a permanent position. When this happens, you’ve learned enough about the company to make a well-informed opinion as to whether or not this is a place where you’d like to hitch your career wagon. On the occasions such an offer was made to me, I thanked them but declined, as I found that being a Temp-Tramp suited me much better at that time.

One such job was with the then mammoth Monsanto Company in St. Louis. I first worked in their main offices, which were then located on Manchester Road. I was moved from office to office as a new location needed filling as this was during the period of the “Great Purge” when the workforce on all levels was severely reduced. It was a bit difficult as every employee, no matter the title, worked under the stress of waiting to receive the dreaded “pink slip” phone call.

It became common to say “hello” in the morning to someone in the office where I was temporarily assigned and then to see them leave that afternoon, escorted by a security guard and carrying only their briefcase and a box of personal items.

I was at Monsanto for over a year, moving from office to office and site to site, finally ending up at the Research Center situated in Chesterfield on the Missouri River. That was quite a different experience, as there were no layoffs there, and the focus was all on developing new scientific discoveries.

It was during this time that the “Mutant Petunia” was cloned, and the joke was that if you were walking in a hall and heard a “shulp…shulp” sound coming, to jump into the closest office to avoid meeting the Petunia Clone.

Fortunately, I never personally met either Petunia or the cloned sheep that came a little later. It was not unusual, though, to be detoured around a hall that was blocked with a temporary Skull and Crossbones sign. You never asked questions, but I sometimes felt I had landed on a planet far, far away.

I was secretary for one unit of three research scientists. They were each pleasant and easy to work with, although reserved. I understood very little about what they did, as much of it had to do with the chaining of amino acids. A subject far above my grade level, as I wasn’t even sure what an amino acid was. I finally asked one of my scientists about them and how they worked, as I felt that if I was going to be continually transcribing text about them, I should at least have a nodding acquaintance.

He good-naturedly took the time to give me a short dissertation on the amino acids being the “building blocks” of all living organisms, forming chains of DNA. I was his awed audience of one and thanked him profusely for the education. He looked at me and said, “You don’t understand it anymore now than before, do you?” I admitted that I didn’t but had found it fascinating anyway. We left it at that.

Eventually, I left Monsanto, even after being offered a position as a “full-time, part-time” employee with the research group; said goodbye to the friends I had made, bid adieu to the cloned petunia, sheep, and any other such critters lurking in the labs and returned to a much simpler life in Farmington.

It was a relief to find the sheep here still grazing contentedly in lush pastures and petunias growing only in flower boxes. Some things it’s better not to know about, including what’s in sugar substitutes.

Humm…